Phone lines are down at the Church Point Police Department today; they can't receive or make calls.

The department's phone company is aware and is working to fix the problem, police say.

In the mean time, if you have an emergency call 911.

If you don't have an emergency but still need to call, they've set up a non-emergency cellular line at 337.384.2254. This is for non-emergency calls only; emergency calls should be made to 911.