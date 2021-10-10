CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damage Urban Meyer has done is reportedly irreparable: 'He's not coming back from this'

By John Healy
 6 days ago
Urban Meyer may still be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but many close to the organization believe he has done irreparable damage and that the franchise will have no choice to move on from him at the end of the season, according to Audacy NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

The myriad of issues that have popped up since Meyer’s arrival, punctuated with the latest drama from last week, has reportedly resulted in Meyer losing complete confidence in the locker room.

“He’s not coming back from this,” a source close to several players told La Canfora. “There wasn’t much confidence in him in that locker room before this went down. Now? It’s over. Guys are laughing at him. He’s lost any respect he may have had. They think he quit on them.”

Meyer’s issues with the Jaguars have ranged from his inability to connect with the players and alienating coaches — resulting in low morale this preseason — to struggling to adapt to the NFL game, resulting in an 0-4 start.

But the latest incident, in which he did not fly back with the team after a game against the Bengals and stayed in Ohio only to be seen on social media acting inappropriately with a woman who was not his wife, appears to have been the final straw.

Per La Canfora’s sources, Meyer’s decision to stay in Ohio when the team was in crisis has been viewed as a betrayal and his decision to implore his assistant coaches to speak with players about the situation on Monday was not taken well.

“It was pretty gutless,” a staff member told a confidant, per La Canfora. “He put [the assistant coaches] in a terrible situation.”

When Meyer finally did address the team, his words were seen as hypocritical and players did not take him seriously.

“You can’t make morality a central theme of your leadership message, and then do this,” an agent for a Jagaurs starter told La Canfora. “It undermines everything. You can’t be holier than thou and do as I say and then do this. You don’t get up from something like this. These players see right through him. I can’t believe they didn’t fire him.”

Another agent for a player added: “He is a laughingstock in that locker room right now. [My client] said he’s a con man. They think he’s a fraud. How do you not fly home with your team?”

Cleo Miles
6d ago

Urban Meyer , head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars , are not the Problem ! Jaguars has always been a losing team ! Until the owner has the Nerve to get Rid of the whole Management from the Top 🔝 on down , they will never be winners ! !!!

NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ridiculous Tim Tebow Claim

Tim Tebow is trending on Twitter on Monday morning. An American commentator endorsed by former president Donald Trump believes that Tebow was “blackballed” by the National Football League. Tebow, 34, played in the NFL from 2010-15 and again in 2021. He was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he...
NFL
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
