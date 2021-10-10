CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Secret cameras catch hunt shooting dead unwanted foxhounds

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okjkl_0cMzeo5600

Workers for one of the UK’s most prestigious hunts has been captured on film shooting dead hounds they have used.

Secret cameras at the Beaufort Hunt caught men killing four hunt hounds that are no longer wanted.

Thousands of foxhounds are shot each year, but this is understood to be the first time it has been filmed.

The Hunt Investigation Team and Keep the Ban organisations carried out the undercover investigation at the Duke of Beaufort’s Hunt, in Badminton, Gloucestershire, to reveal what they dubbed “one of hunting ’s most sordid secrets”.

The footage showed gunmen sitting the dogs on grass, putting a gun to their heads and firing.

One dog appeared not to die with the first bullet and, after it showed signs of life, a gunman fired a second shot three minutes later to kill it.

Another also needed to be shot twice. And a large, white hound was shot but its tail was seen still wagging as it was laid in a wheelbarrow.

Shooting hounds is legal, and the hunt said it was carried out by trained professionals on those not suited to becoming pets.

Ex-hunters have previously claimed that foxhounds showing signs of weakness are shot in the head or clubbed to death by UK hunts.

Pro-hunt group the Countryside Alliance is reported to have estimated that 3,000 hounds a year are killed when they are too old. Anti-hunting group Protect Our Wild Animals estimated it was closer to 7,000.

A spokeswoman for the Hunt Investigation Team told The Independent : “The fact one dog’s tail was still wagging when it was loaded onto a wheelbarrow highlights the callousness of it.

“There should be more transparency and integrity. Hunts describe hounds as part of the family but I don’t know any other relative who gets a bullet in the head when they’re no longer wanted.”

She said it was a misconception that shooting is a quick, cruelty-free way to kill.

“A good kill from a bullet requires a competent marksman so it’s putting a lot of trust in people with no oversight or regulation to trust they can kill cleanly.”

Mike Jessop, a fellow of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, said that from what he saw, he did not believe the huntsmen were professionally trained in putting animals down.

"There was no evidence of [the huntsperson] being veterinary trained or veterinary surgeons,” he told ITV News .

“The lack of use of any veterinary equipment that one would expect such as stethoscopes to ascertain the dogs were dead was just lacking.

"The evidence from the video doesn’t show any illegal activity. But my concern is whether there is any suffering after the shot, because nobody is being careful enough in checking the dogs are truly dead.”

A spokesperson for the Beaufort Hunt told The Independent that options were considered for every hound before a decision was made on retiring or rehoming them, either to a “domestic environment” or more suitable kennels.

“Occasionally hounds are successfully retired as domestic pets, but they are not house-trained and have only ever been used to living in a pack environment so the majority are unfortunately unsuitable for rehoming,” they said.

“Where other options are not available, hounds are humanely euthanised. This is done by trained professionals using lawful and approved methods.”

Hunt opponents said the footage showed “brutal” practices and “total disregard for their dogs, horses, and the animals”.

Hunting wildlife with dogs was outlawed by the Hunting Act 2004, and next month the National Trust will hold a fresh landmark vote on ending hunting on trust land. The trust says it allows legal “trail-hunting” but not illegal hunting.

Comments / 51

James Frederick Sr.
6d ago

My I be the first to invite the man in video to go on a late night hunt with me. I hope he will be as trusting as the dogs he was to care for.

Reply(1)
45
Frank K
6d ago

This is something that the queen needs to stop. She needs to earn the money that is pumped into the family. I think if the Monarchy asked for volunteers to punish the trash that killed the dogs a lot of people would sign up for the kill.

Reply
13
Josh McDermott
6d ago

I can almost see the way old dog men would do away with the least wanted traits in a dog by culling. I....could never do it. I dont see why you would kill an animal.....that relies on you for everything. You dont even respect the dog that you worked and had countless hrs of "fun" with enough to give it a chance with someone else. You just take everything like its nothing. I hope to run across a fella like yourself before i get too old to the point i just have to shoot you instead of making you learn for a spell

Reply
9
Related
Vice

Gang Members Busted Trying to Smuggle a Carload of KFC Into a Locked Down City

New Zealand police were patrolling the backstreets just south of Auckland on Sunday night when they saw it: a “suspicious looking” car travelling down a gravel road near the city’s southern border. The nation’s capital is currently under stringent “Alert 3” COVID-19 lockdown, meaning travel within the region is heavily restricted and border crossings without required documentation are forbidden. As the police approached the vehicle, the drivers performed a U-turn and sped off in an attempt to escape.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Hunting#Hound#Badminton#The Countryside Alliance#Protect Our Wild Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
New York Post

Woman threw injured puppy into ocean because she couldn’t afford a vet: cops

A Georgia woman tossed an injured puppy into the ocean, telling cops she didn’t have money to pay for a vet, Tybee Island Police Department said. Candy Marban was arrested Tuesday and slapped with a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals for throwing the poor pup into the ocean at South Beach, the department announced on social media.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Angry elephant smashes bus windshield with tusks in shocking video

They apparently didn’t have their E-Z Pass. Commuters in Nilgiris, Southern India, got a closer wildlife encounter than perhaps desired after an enraged elephant smashed their bus’ windshield with its tusks, as seen in this wild video. The frightening attack reportedly occurred on Sept. 25 while a state-owned bus was...
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Toddler Nearly Loses Eye In Dog Attack, Canine's Former Owner Offers $14 As Compensation

A 2-year-old girl in Thailand was left with a severely damaged eye after being viciously attacked by an abandoned dog Tuesday. The girl lived with her parents at a factory camp in Bang Khen, Bangkok. The toddler’s mother had gone to work, and her father had just stepped away to take a shower when he heard the child screaming in pain. He rushed out to find the dog viciously attacking her head. He quickly chased the canine away, but the toddler had already suffered serious injuries by then, The Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
KREM2

Deadly shooting in Spokane under investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and Spokane Valley police officers responded to a report of a man dropping off a woman with a gunshot wound at Sacred Heart Medical Center on Monday. The shooting took place near St. Custer Rd. and E. 1st St. in Spokane Valley on Monday at 1...
SPOKANE, WA
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Hunting moose with a camera takes patience and persistence

She’s the Moose Whisperer. At least that is how some might describe Laramie resident Kathy Milks, owner of Dynamic Endeavors Photography. She has a real knack for finding moose in both the Snowy Range and on Pole Mountain. Her photography captures the majesty of this animal, while other images show...
LARAMIE, WY
International Business Times

Leopard Drags 4-Year-Old Child Away In Front Of Family, Victim's Half-Eaten Body Found

A leopard reportedly mauled a 4-year-old girl to death after dragging her away while she was playing outside her house in India. The child lived with her family in the city of Nashik, in the western state of Maharashtra. Villagers and forest department officials searched for the girl after they were notified a leopard dragged her away Sunday night. The child’s family said she was taken away in the blink of an eye and the animal disappeared into the forest, UNI India reported.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

289K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy