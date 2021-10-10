CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Americans Don't Know Much Specifically About Biden's Build Back Better Plan: Poll

By Fatma Khaled
 6 days ago
Only 10 percent said that they know many of the plan's details, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey,

Carol Albertson
6d ago

His plan is to destroy this country..if he wanted, " his plan" to work..why hasn't it be brought up..instead of covered up. If you can't budget the past economic needs, and have to raise the debt ceiling..what debt ceiling are we looking at next year? No one will be employed the way mindless is going..but one thing for sure..the people will remember the hardships..

TheThumper
6d ago

well, most Americans understand the ONLY folks who have benefited from Biden's and the Democrats Build Back Better plan is the Taliban

dog Gone crazy
6d ago

build back better doesn't mean destroy the economy,force vaccine mandate, raise the debt limit, CRT or brain wash our youth

