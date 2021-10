It’s the most popular time of all on the North Fork — harvest season. Frighten (and delight) your family at Halloween Fest. Downtown Riverhead pulls out all the stops for the annual Halloween Fest, a family-friendly excuse to costume up and try to scare the daylights out of each other. The festivities start with one foot in the grave at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 as the annual Coffin Races pits 5-ghoul teams — each consisting of four runners wheeling a coffin and rider — against one another for the world land record. For your little goblins, the costume parade lines up at 6pm and revelers swarm downtown Riverhead, strutting their terrifying stuff and trick-or-treating all along Main Street. You can also register to decorate one of the 49 lampposts in downtown Riverhead with a Halloween or fall theme between October 13 and 20.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO