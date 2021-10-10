CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Easily Set Up Python on Any M1 Mac

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo simple ways to properly install Python and all data science packages on M1 Mac. After buying an M1 Mac, I realized how confusing is to properly set up Python with all data science packages (and non-data science packages) on the new Mac models. According to this long Anaconda guide...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

How to Unlock Android Phones Easily without Passcode

Smartphones these days come with plenty of on-screen log-in methods, and the lock screen is your most important line of defense against any unintended intrusion. There can be moments where you happen to forget a phone’s password/lock pattern, and that’s a precarious situation, to say the least. Another instance could...
CELL PHONES
towardsdatascience.com

How Not to Use Python Lists

Understanding Mutable Objects in Python. I remember a few years ago when I switched from using R to using Python, one of the things I had to get used to was mutable objects — which are not really a thing in R. Mutable objects are objects that can be modified...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to query database connections in Python

For ease of browsing, here’s the final code used to query data from Snowflake. In the article below I’ll breakdown the reasoning for each step, and how to query MySQL and PostgreSQL databases in the same way. Importing Details. The reason I choose to import connection details from a separate...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Apple Insider

Apple's 512GB M1 Mac mini is $100 off during latest price war

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. Apple's current Mac mini with the M1 chip is back on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo, with the 512GB model now $100 off during the latest price war between the two retailers.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Python Code#Virtual Environment#Data Science#Macs#M1 Mac#Conda#Miniforge Step 1#Macos
9to5Mac

PureVPN offers secure and fast experience with new iPad optimized and M1 Mac supported apps

PureVPN has built a strong reputation as one of the best VPN services with more than 3 million customers and growing. And beyond features like pioneering always-on third-party audits that have earned customers’ trust around the world, PureVPN is dedicated to constant development. The latest improvement is new updates to give iOS and Mac users the best possible experience with fully native apps that feature M1 Mac support and iPad optimization. Read on for a closer look at everything you get with PureVPN’s latest software that runs from under $3/month.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Linux on Apple M1 Macs is finally here, and usable

After months of waiting, Linux can be run on Apple M1-powered devices, the developers behind one of the leading community projects has said. The Asahi Linux project, headed by Hector Martin, has revealed in its latest progress report that its software build can now be used for “basic” tasks. Don’t...
SOFTWARE
imore.com

Score Apple's M1 Mac mini at a record low price with this $100 discount

Since it launched last year, there have been some great M1 Mac mini deals. Today's offer at Amazon ranks among the best of them with $100 off the 512GB model there. With the price of the higher-capacity model down to just $799, you're able to snag Apple's M1 Mac mini at a record-matching low price. There's no telling exactly how long this discount will last, though, since it's not a part of a formal sale there.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

iOS developer turns vintage iMac G4 into an M1 Mac

Colby Sheets on Tuesday shared a short clip to Twitter showing off the converted iMac G4. In the clip, the device is running macOS Big Sur and is equipped with an M1 chipset pulled from a Mac mini. In celebration of Steve Job's life and his inspiration to many, I...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
ithinkdiff.com

Intel naively hits at Apple for poor gaming experience on Macs powered by Intel and M1 chips

The new M1 Mac models deliver incredible performance and battery life and for the first time but for Intel, Apple’s Macs are still do not offer touch screens, customization options, and a good gaming experience. In its new Intel PC vs. Mac ad, the chip manufacturer shows a social experiment with “real Apple fans” who are convinced that Intel PCs are better than Mac.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Make your Rails App Work with the Mac M1 Chip [SOLVED]

You can get started with creating your first project on rails [here](https://://guides.org/getting_started.html). If you get the same, you are in the right place. If it's still not working then try it out after all of the above steps: bundle install. This should make your rails app work on Mac M1 Chip. If not, let's discuss here, or you can DM me [here] or you. can Twitter.com/AmishaShukla5.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Linux is now ‘usable as a basic desktop’ for M1 Macs

After almost a year of a project to port Linux to the M1 Macs, news looked better than worse. By the end of June, Linux Kernel was available to Macs with Apple’s proprietary processor, and now the creators of the project are saying Linux is now “usable as a basic desktop.”
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Apple fan turns iMac G4 into an M1 Mac machine [Video]

In a tribute to Steve Jobs, iOS developer Colby Sheets transformed the almost two-decade-old iMac G4 into an M1 Mac machine. Have a look. Sheets posted a video of his M1 iMac G4 on October 5, the day people marked the 10-year death anniversary of Apple founder Steve Jobs. Sheets wrote:
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Read Text File in Python?

Python provides built-in functions to perform file operations, such as creating, reading, and [writing into text files] There are mainly two types of files that Python can handle, normal text files and binary files. In this tutorial, we will take a look at how to read text files in Python. To read a text file in Python, to read the file, you need to follow the below steps. The file needs to be opened for reading using the `open()` method and pass a file path to the function.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
maketecheasier.com

Save $100 on a 2020 Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip

If you’ve been wanting to try out the new Apple M1 chip, now’s your chance. You can get a 2020 Apple Mac Mini that comes packed with the M1, as well as 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Perhaps most amazing of all, you can get it for $100 off.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to install and set up WordPress

Despite the abundance of brand new website builders and content management systems, WordPress remains the most popular choice for webmasters. Loved for its extensive range of plugins and blog capabilities, this software is currently powering over 40% of existing websites. So, how do you get started with WordPress? The first...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Apple's M1-Powered Macs Will Soon Finally Run Linux Natively But There's A Catch

By all accounts—even our own—the Apple M1 SoC powering the company's newest machines is a beast, but it comes with a drawback in that you can only run MacOS on it. A lot of folks love MacOS for various reasons, to be sure. It's also undeniable that the proprietary OS limits your access to the majority of desktop and laptop software, though.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Easy data mapping using AirMap

Easily keep track of data dictionaries, mappings, sources, columns, and validations. AirMap is a data mapper powered by Airtable. Check out the Github repo for more info. AirMap is a data ETL tool created to help manage data flow using cloud-hosted documentation tables. This allows us to use a centralized “source of truth” for any information we need to know about our data (requirements, sources, validations, etc). AirMap leverages the documentation tables created in Airtable to handle data mapping, merging of data sources, and everything in between so that you don’t have to. No need to constantly update your data pipelines to match new data set requirements. Simply update the master mappings in Airtable and let AirMap do the rest.
SOFTWARE
Phandroid

How to set up a password manager

The general advice when it comes to protecting your online accounts is to choose a strong password. This is why some websites actually have tools that can tell you if your password is strong or weak, and some websites even mandate that you use a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and even special characters.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Can I run Windows 11 on my M1-powered Mac?

Apple has long supported running Windows on its Mac range, either natively through Boot Camp, or using virtualization tools. That was back when Macs were all Intel-based, but what about now that Apple is starting to use its own chips in everything?. Can Windows 11 run on the new M1-powered...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy