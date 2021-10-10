How to Easily Set Up Python on Any M1 Mac

Easily keep track of data dictionaries, mappings, sources, columns, and validations. AirMap is a data mapper powered by Airtable. Check out the Github repo for more info. AirMap is a data ETL tool created to help manage data flow using cloud-hosted documentation tables. This allows us to use a centralized “source of truth” for any information we need to know about our data (requirements, sources, validations, etc). AirMap leverages the documentation tables created in Airtable to handle data mapping, merging of data sources, and everything in between so that you don’t have to. No need to constantly update your data pipelines to match new data set requirements. Simply update the master mappings in Airtable and let AirMap do the rest.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO