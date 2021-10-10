All The Jewelry Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Inherited From Princess Diana
The royal family’s collection of jewels are timeless heirlooms passed down from one generation to another. Amongst the glistening tiaras and diamond necklaces are intricately designed earrings and sparkling engagement rings. One of the most well-known pieces that was passed down from one royal to another is Princess Diana’s blue sapphire engagement ring, which now belongs to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Both Middleton and Meghan Markle inherited jewelry from Princess Diana’s collection when they married into the royal family.www.thezoereport.com
