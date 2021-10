Over the past decade, hip-hop’s R&B-leaning interlocutors have primarily trafficked in a kind of euphoric subterfuge. Where drugs once served as a source of sensory enhancement, they have been reconfigured in the genre as a pathway, or shortcut, to genuine connection. The result tends to be music with unintelligible emotional stakes. Tortured and lovelorn, rap’s would-be romantics have found themselves in a loop: chasing the fantasy of love as opposed to uncovering anything about its reality. For the Houston rapper Don Toliver, it’s been a framework for success. An acolyte of fellow Houstonian Travis Scott, he arrived on the scene last...

