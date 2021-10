Tyson Fury has responded to Deontay Wilder’s accusations of cheating by joking he will wear “horseshoes” in his gloves in their trilogy finale on Saturday night.Wilder accused Fury of wearing “loaded gloves” in the aftermath of their second fight, which Fury won with a seventh-round technical knockout. The American doubled down on those accusations last week, saying: “He ain’t good, all I gotta do is half of that. He ain’t what people think. He a f*****g cheater.”But Fury laughed off the jibe, saying he will use tactics from the TV show Peaky Blinders and load his gloves with “horseshoes and...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO