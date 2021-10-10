CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

One Of Us Is Lying is Gossip Girl meets The Breakfast Club

By Leah Marilla Thomas
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if you’ve read Karen M. McManus’ bestselling novel One Of Us Is Lying, you won’t be able to predict who killed Simon on the Peacock series. There are new suspects and twists thrown in to keep everyone on their toes, according to the 2021 New York Comic Con virtual panel with the writers and actors of the new series. “We have the same central mystery,” said Erica Saleh, who penned the pilot, but there’s more in store.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gossip Girl revival star Jason Gotay ties the knot with longtime partner

Jason Gotay has tied the knot with his longtime partner Michael Hartung. The 'Gossip Girl' star - who plays teacher Rafa Caparros on HBO Max’s revival series - got married in upstate New York on Monday (11.10.21). Little details are known about the pair's special day, however, pictures were taken...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

One of Us Is Lying Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘One of Us Is Lying’ is a mystery drama set in Bayview High School. When the socially awkward Simon dies during detention, the four students in the room with him get pulled into a convoluted investigation as murder suspects. Based on Karen M. McManus’ 2017 suspense novel of the same name, the show slowly reveals its layers as it is discovered that multiple people at school had a motive to kill Simon.
TV SERIES
FanSided

How to watch the One of Us is Lying series premiere tonight

The One of Us is Lying series finally debuts on Peacock TV tonight! The first three episodes will be available. Find out what they’re about and more. One of Us is Lying is a new YA mystery thriller adapted from the best-selling Karen M. McManus book of the same name. Three episodes will drop tonight on the app, with additional episodes dropping each week after.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

One of Us Is Lying - Advance Preview - Your next Teen TV obsession

If you love mysteries set in high school, Peacock's One of Us Is Lying needs to be the next thing you watch. I haven't read the bestselling novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus the show is based on, so I'm telling you my perspective as someone who's just enjoying what happens on screen with no previous knowledge.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mckenna
thefandomentals.com

One of Us Is Lying Puts a Little Twist on the Last 10 Years of Drama

Standing in the shadow of the last decade of teen drama, Peacock’s adaptation of Karen M. McManus’ One of Us Is Lying is nothing necessarily out of the box, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t compelling. The first three episodes of the eight-episode series premiered on October 7th, and they follow four students as they try to figure out why one of their classmates died in front of their eyes, and why they were the ones set up to take the fall.
TV SERIES
Decider

When Will ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Premiere on Peacock?

If you thought your high school experience was traumatic, you have nothing on the teens of Bayview High. This week marks the premiere of One of Us Is Lying, Peacock‘s new original about murder, secrets, and one blog that is dead set on ruining everyone’s lives. It’s a whirlwind of drama you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

‘Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty To Star in Screen Gems ‘The Bride’ – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Doherty is set to star in Screen Gems’ horror thriller The Bride, starring Nathalie Emmanuel. Doherty replaces Garrett Hedlund, who recently moved on from the project. Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee, and Courtney Taylor, Alana Boden, and Stephanie Corneliussen are also on board. Jessica M. Thompson will direct with Blair Butler penning the original script, based on her pitch, with revisions by Thompson. Emile Gladstone is producing the project.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Of Us Is Lying#The Breakfast Club#Major League
Decider

‘One of Us Is Lying’ on Peacock: Who Killed Simon?

Who doesn’t love troubled teens and murder mysteries? That’s the combination Peacock is counting on with its newest original series, One of Us Is Lying. If you haven’t been active in the world of young adult thrillers, there’s a chance you may have missed the hype around this title when the novel was first released. We get it, and we’re here to help. Heading into Peacock’s premiere of the first three episodes of its new original series, here’s what you need to know.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arcamax.com

Everyone's a suspect in Peacock's YA murder mystery 'One of Us Is Lying'

How does “murder suspect” look on a college application? The Bayview Four are about to find out. Peacock’s new young adult murder mystery “One of Us Is Lying,” which premiered Thursday and is based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling novel of the same name, follows four high school students dealing with the fallout after another classmate, cyberbully Simon (Mark McKenna), dies of an allergic reaction during detention.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
imdb.com

One of Us Is Lying Stars Tease How the Show Differs From the Book

We'd be lying if we said we weren't looking forward to Peacock's new YA thriller One of Us Is Lying. The upcoming murder mystery, which will premiere Thursday, Oct. 7 on the NBCUniversal streaming service, has lots of anticipation surrounding it as it's based on Karen M. McManus' 2017 best-selling novel. The story follows five high schoolers as they attend detention on the first day of school, only to have their lives rocked when one of them mysteriously dies. "Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide," Peacock's description teased. Intriguing, right? So you can understand why fans of the tome are eager to see how the TV adaption...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Chucky,’ ‘One of Us Is Lying’

A second wave of broadcast premieres hits in the coming week as CBS rolls out a couple more nights of its regular fall schedule and The CW joins the fray. The period between Oct. 7 and 13 also brings the start of baseball’s division series, a series revival of a beloved horror franchise and a host of streaming premieres from the serious (Dopesick) to the twisty (One of Us Is Lying) to, uh, whatever Sexy Beasts is. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but...
TV SERIES
TVLine

One of Us Is Lying Stars Talk Cooper's Coming Out Journey, Bronwyn and Nate's 'Opposites Attract' Chemistry

Warning: The following contains spoilers for One of Us Is Lying‘s first three episodes. Proceed at your own risk! The teens at the center of Peacock’s new murder mystery series, One of Us Is Lying, have lots of secrets, many of which have already been exposed to the Bayview High School’s student body. But one truth remains a secret to all but a select few. In the series premiere (released Oct. 7), brainiac Bronwyn (played by The Purge‘s Marianly Tejada), criminal Nate (Unverified‘s Cooper van Grootel), princess Addy (Cobra Kai‘s Annalisa Cochrane) and jock Cooper (American Housewife‘s Chibuikem Uche) landed in detention...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

'Gossip Girl' Star Eli Brown Gets Some Shopping Done in Paris!

The 22-year-old Gossip Girl star was spotted shopping with his friends in Paris, France on Sunday (October 10). Eli stepped out in a tan zip-up jacket and a pair of navy pants, completing his look with leather loafers. He and his friends stopped by the Byredo store before heading out for the day.
CELEBRITIES
Michigan Daily

‘One of Us Is Lying’ adds a deadly twist to the stereotypical teenage drama

The jock, the nerd, the bad boy, the queen bee and the outcast: five very different students find themselves in one life-altering detention. Bronwyn Rojas (Marianly Tejada, “The Purge”) is top of her class, Nate Macauley (Cooper Van Grootel, “Go Karts”) is on a first-name basis with his probation officer, Addy Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane, “Cobra Kai”) is codependent on her boyfriend and Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche, “The Tomorrow War”) is on track to play professional baseball.
TV SERIES
screenanarchy.com

Now Streaming: I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER and ONE OF US IS LYING, YA Death and Suspicion

Director Sophia Takal bumps one series above the other. I'm glad I'm not a teenager. Two new series circle around the death of a teenager and the suspicions that are aroused among the individual's friends. Both showcase lithe young bodies, rampant rebellion, and murderous instincts. Both feature diverse casts, including one group member in each series who slings drugs. Both are adaptations of source material published in another medium. Both slide back and forth from present to past and back again.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Gives Us the Perfect Representation of the Horse Girl

Season 2 of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, which adapts the classic Ann L. Martin books for a new generation, remains absolutely charming and wholesome, finding ways to tap into the specific anxieties of middle school girls while staying sweet without verging into saccharine. This season, the girls face new challenges: Kristy (Sophie Grace) moves into a posh neighborhood with her mom's new husband's family; Mary Anne (Malia Baker) gets a boyfriend; Stacey (Shay Rudolph) has to remember that it's OK not to be in total control all the time, especially when it comes to her diabetes; and Claudia (Momona Tanada) has to deal with loss.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy