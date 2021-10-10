CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tom Cruise Goes to Baseball Game, and the Internet Can’t Handle It

By Jordan Hoffman
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise did something totally normal on Saturday night: He attended a baseball game. But when photos of him emerged online, social media went berserk. “It looks like a deep fake,” many, many people said, apparently unsure if it was really Cruise in the pictures or only a digital approximation. Perez Hilton made a crack about Cruise channeling late comedian Norm Macdonald. Others on Twitter were flabbergasted that Cruise would want to attend a game in the first place. (“Tom Cruise is at the game ... for some reason.”) Based on these reactions, it appears that, of all our beloved Hollywood A-listers, we may know Cruise the least.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perez Hilton
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Connor Cruise
Person
Amy Gutierrez
Person
Walter Wanger
Person
Danny Glover
Radar Online.com

Tom Cruise's Shocking New Face, Plastic Surgeons Weigh In

Tom Cruise shocked the world when he made a rare appearance — with what appeared to be a brand-new face. The 59-year-old looked puffy when he was spotted in the stands at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game with his 26-year-old son, Connor Cruise, over the weekend.
MLB
maggrand.com

Tom Cruise looks like a whole new person at Los Angeles Dodgers game

At the age of 59, Tom Cruise is one of the most enduring A-list action heroes in Hollywood. However, on Saturday night, the “Risky Business” star looked almost unrecognizable to some fans, as he appeared to be enjoying Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco. Cruise’s...
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comments About Marriage to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman says her first marriage, to Tom Cruise, taught her how to navigate heartbreak. The 54-year-old Oscar winner talked to Harper’s Bazaar in their October issue about her marriage to Cruise, 59. “I was young. I think I offered it up?” she said of being married to her Eyes...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Attend Los Angeles Dodgers Game Together

Tom Cruise made a rare public appearance with his son at a Los Angeles Dodgers game this past weekend. The Mission Impossible star, 59, was seen with his 26-year-old son Connor Cruise at Saturday's game Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco, with the Dodgers facing off against the San Francisco Giants.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#British Royal Family#Baseball Game#Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Mysterious Relationships With Connor, Isabella & Suri

We’ve got all the details on Tom Cruise’s relationships with his son Connor and daughters Isabella and Suri. Tom Cruise is an iconic actor, but more importantly, he’s a father. The Top Gun star shares two adopted kids — Connor Cruise and Isabella ‘Bella’ Cruise — with his ex-wife, Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman. He also has one biological child, a daughter named Suri with his other ex-wife, Katie Holmes.
RELATIONSHIPS
IBTimes

Tom Cruise Spotted For First Time Since Baseball Game Photos Went Viral

Tom Cruise was spotted for the first time since photos of him at a baseball game went viral and sparked rumors he had undergone cosmetic surgery. The "Mission: Impossible" star, 59, looked noticeably less puffy in new photos of him obtained by the New York Post's Page Six when he touched down in Los Angeles Wednesday. Cruise sported a black sweater and baseball cap as he took a moment to hydrate after landing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Spotted In Rare New Photos After Baseball Hangout With Son Connor

Tom Cruise touched down in Los Angeles after piloting a plane. The ‘Top Gun’ star then jetted away in his motorcycle in the rare new photos. Tom Cruise enjoyed a day in the open skies of Los Angeles on October 13. The actor, 59, was all smiles as he touched down from piloting his plane on Wednesday. Dressed in a navy blue sweater and baseball cap in the same color, the Top Gun star took a sip of water from his reusable bottle before driving away in his motorcycle, as seen in the photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Tom Cruise and His Son Connor Make Rare Appearance Together at Baseball Game

Tom Cruise made a rare appearance with his son, Connor, 26, over the weekend. The Mission Impossible actor was spotted at a baseball game in San Francisco on Saturday. Cruise and his son were at Oracle Park for game two of the National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers when fans noticed the actor in the stands. Fellow actor Danny Glover was also in attendance for the big game.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Ok Magazine

Tom Cruise Mingles With Fans After Being Booed At Dodgers V. Giants Game Following Reported Split With Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise was spotted mingling with fans and having a great time at a Dodgers Vs. Giants game during Fleet Week in San Francisco weeks after his alleged split. The Mission: Impossible star was present in the stands — reportedly for a whopping $1k per seat — with other Nor-Cal baseball enthusiasts for Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy