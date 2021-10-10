Why One Big-Time Investor Says He 'Feels Bad' for Anyone Who Purchased a Home in the Past Year

You may want to think twice about paying off your mortgage ahead of schedule. A mortgage loan is a big debt, and your monthly loan payment could be one of the largest bills you have to pay. Because of that, you may be tempted to try to pay off your home loan early -- perhaps by making lump sum extra payments when you come into cash or by making extra payments each month as you work on loan repayment.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO