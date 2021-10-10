Why One Big-Time Investor Says He 'Feels Bad' for Anyone Who Purchased a Home in the Past Year
All is not lost if home prices fall, even for homeowners who find themselves underwater. Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, says he feels bad for people who bought homes in the past year. Appearing on CNBC News, Boockvar in no way suggested that the economy is about to nose-dive. Rather, the investment expert spoke with compassion about those likely to be hurt most when and if housing prices correct.www.fool.com
