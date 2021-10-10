CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Tips for Drivers During Deer Mating Season

nctv17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival of fall means deer mating season is here. While deer are in our area all year round, drivers are asked to be extra careful during this time. “So definitely in the males they become a little bit more bold, their testosterone increases, they become a bit more reckless if you will. And that’s where vehicles come into play,” said Brian Kraskiewicz, ecologist at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. “Where a deer is typically more cautious during the year, not to say there’s not accidents, but they’re a bit more cautious.”

