Country Ham Auctions Raises Funds For Trigg County 4-Hers

The Trigg County 4-H country ham auction raised more than $9,000 for 4-H members Saturday at the ham festival. Auctioneers Robin Roberts and Michael Bryan conducted the auction on the Renaissance Stage Saturday afternoon. The first place ham belonging to Heidi Hite was sold to Wildcat Chevrolet and Michael Oliver for $4,500. The second place ham belonging to Joseph Crawford was purchased for $1,750 by H & R Agripower, Bank of Cadiz, and Riverbend Farms. The third place ham shown by Sara Sink was sold for $1,500 to Trigg County Farm Bureau, Vinson Farms, and Southern States. The fourth place ham belonging to Olivia Freeman was purchased by Seven Springs Farms for $1,000. And Aubrey Crawford’s fifth place ham sold for $850 to Roeder Auction, Scott Bridges, Windows Doors and Floors, Kentucky-TN Livestock Market, and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market.