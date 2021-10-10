CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

One of interface is down in vm

By PAFrank
paloaltonetworks.com
 6 days ago

Hi, Palo Alto firewall is VM in ESXi. In the ESXi, I can see the firewall interface e1/1 , e1/2 and e1/3 are up. but I do not know why we can see the firewall e1/3 is down. Anyone can advise this? Please see the below. Thank you.

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Building a Fast Web Interface in Django for Data Entry

A tutorial on how to install Django and exploit it to quickly build a Web interface for data entry. In this article I describe a simple strategy to build a fast Web Interface for data entry in Django. The article covers the following topics:. Overview of Django. Install Django. Create...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Want to transfer VM ware license

Currently VM ware was installed with old server now I want to transfer the license to new server. How to transfer . Please advice. Just install Workstation on the new PC and enter the same serial number. Then remove Workstation from the old PC. 0 Kudos. 3 Replies. ‎09-15-2020 10:06...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Configuring shared interfaces, VLAN interface and virtual switch On Vsys

I am looking for information on following configuration. Reference document, link or video will be a great help. - How to set up a shared interface for multiple V-sys?. - How to set up VLAN interface (L2/L3) on specific V-sys?. - Do we have a virtual switch concept in v-sys...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo#Vm#E1 2#E1 3
paloaltonetworks.com

Expedition - Panorama managed device

I finally got Expedition working and retrieved Panorama configuration successfully. When creating a project, should I add the firewall or Panorama ? Also, after cleaning up the config to the point it is ready to be deployed how can I push the config to the managed device through Panorama ?
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Audio Interface That Knows Your Room Sound

Anubis is Merging Technologies’ Ravenna equipped audio interface which gets a significant update that users of Sonarworks SoundID Reference might be very interested in. We have the lowdown. Anubis And SoundID Reference. Ever since its release in March 2019, the Merging+Anubis networked audio interface has brought together astonishing audio performance...
ELECTRONICS
paloaltonetworks.com

Historial Bandwith/Interface Mbps Usage

I am struggling to get some very basic data from a Palo Alto Firewall or Panorama appliance. All answers seem to point to third party solutions. I would like to get historical bandwidth usage. Pretty much what QoS Statics offers but instead of realtime, I want to be able go back days/weeks. All I am getting is aggregated data by Application over a period of time which doesn't answer my question since I want to be able to identify the highest spikes in overall traffic by Mbps.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

problems to configure internal load balancer on GCP

Hi team, we are working in a lab environment, following the recommended architecture manual:. https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/apps/pan/public/downloadResource?pagePath=/content/pan/en_US/resour... We have followed the procedure, but we have been experiencing issues on the GCP internal load balancer deployment, because it sends an error when we try to use the instance group. the instance is used...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
paloaltonetworks.com

multiple MAC address on switch port connected to the PAN firewall

Multiple MAC address on switch port connected to the PAN firewall. We have a few Palo Alto firewalls in several locations where we are seeing a weird behavior. The firewalls are connected directly to switches and in some ports of the switch we see two learned MAC addresses: one 001b17-XXXXXX belonging to the FW´s interface but also another one 34e5ec-XXXXXX for which we cannot find explanation. Both MACs belongs to Palo Alto devices: https://maclookup.app/macaddress/34E5EC.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Live Terminal over Broker VM

I want to know if we can initiate a live terminal session over Broker VM ( our agents dont have internet access so they use Broker VM ). 1) In documentation Palo Alto say that network requirements for Broker VM are these:. - br-<XDR tenant>.xdr.<region>.paloaltonetworks.com. - distributions-prod-us.traps.paloaltonetworks.com. 2) But there...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

General question about firewalls

I am extreme beginner on firewalls and network. I have a question, which will sound very naive. My brother company has around 500 employees in the same branch where he works. They have two firewalls in HA and then switches and then their servers. They run many web applications in their servers and a large amount of data is uploaded to the internal storages from internal endpoints.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Unable to license PAVM 30days Evaluation

I like to try the new opportunity from Palo Alto to test the PAN VM for 30days. But for me it seems that this is the standard VM without any license. Sounds for me like a full featured PAN VM to try all the nice things. I tried to ESX...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

HA configuration back to a Cisco Nexus switch, question about port-channels

PA (1) Eth1/9 --> Nexus (1) Eth1/9. Based on what you have described, I would avoid having a single port channel with 4 links. You should create 2 port channels instead. Since you have 2 fiber cables from each PA to each Nexus, you can create 2x vPC on Nexus side (one port-channel for each PA) or re-cable the connection and have 2 fiber cables from PA1 to Nexus 1 (port channel 1) and 2 fiber cables from PA2 to Nexus 2 (port channel 2).
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Experts Name Their Audio Interface Choice

My principal interface for day to day work is my Focusrite Red 4 Pre. I bought this largely for its Dante capabilities but I’ve not really followed through on that, particularly as I’ve now got a Carbon for tracking sessions. I love its quality, ease of use both via the rednet control app and from the front panel and the ease with which I can route audio via its loopback facility.
ELECTRONICS
paloaltonetworks.com

Migrating fortinet 100D to Palo Alto 850

I am migrating fortinet 100D to Palo alto 850 appliance. Current below is the configuration we have in fortinet, wanted to know the same can be achieved in Palo atlo. 1. wan link is ADSL-(dynamic IP- PPOE) 2. Branch locations also has WAN- ppoe link, currently from HO to branch...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Demystifying Container Security

I used to love visiting data centers. From the sticky floor sheets that ensured you weren’t tracking in dust, to the white noise of a thousand fans, and the climate control that ensured it was always the perfect temperature no matter what time of year it was. I always marveled at the opportunity to walk through corridors of cages where I could see the machines that make the internet work. Maybe your memories of data centers are not so sweet, but it’s likely many of us will never be in a data center again. Reminiscences aside, I thought this would be a good place to begin a discussion around container security because we’re in a multi-compute world now, and it’s important to have a working knowledge of what that means.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Migrating from a pair of 850s to a pair of 3220s!

It is my understanding that I should be able to export my config on the primary PA-850 and import it to the primary PA-3220. I know that there are more RJ45 ethernet ports on the PA-3220, so I will update Ethernet1/9 to Ethernet1/13 and Ethernet1/10 to Ethernet1/14. I am also planning on using the HSCI port for HA, so I will need to update HA1 <port>dedicated-ha1</port> to "ha1-a" and remove HA2 <port>dedicated-ha2</port> to account for the HSCI port, correct?
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Knowledge sharing: Globalprotect troubleshooting/investgation updated/edited article

My old account was fixed by Palo Alto life community following article https://knowledgebase.paloaltonetworks.com/KCSArticleDetail?id=kA10g000000ClNHCA0 , so I am resharing the post for "Knowledge sharing: Globalprotect troubleshooting/investgation. Split tunnel,Globalprotect app/agent configuration options and etc. to solve issues" as I also made some nice edits about seen captive portal issues and how to stop the Globalprotect from powershell for automation purposes:
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

VM Fusion 12 Big sur can't expand the VM disk

As the snapshot, I expand the disk in sharing to 161G, but log into the windows 10 in VM Fusion 12, it still shows the 60G size as the default. Now use Windows disk tools (eg, Disk Management) to increase the C: partition, Fusion has done it’s part of the process.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy