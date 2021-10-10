CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small businesses navigate ever-changing COVID-19 reality

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — For a brief moment this summer, it seemed like small businesses might be getting a break from the relentless onslaught of the pandemic. More Americans, many of them vaccinated, flocked to restaurants and stores without needing to mask up or socially distance. But then came a...

www.thederrick.com

Derrick

COVID testing, turnaround times are still uneven this far into pandemic

In one recent week, a New Yorker got a free COVID-19 test in a jiffy, with results the next day, while a Coloradan had to shell out $50 for a test two cities from her hometown after a frantic round of pharmacy-hopping. A Montanan drove an hour each way to get a test, wondering if, this time, it would again take five days to get results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Covered California for Small Business Announces a Weighted Average Rate Change of 4 Percent for 2022

Covered California for Small Business unveiled the health plan choices and rates for small-business employers and their employees for the upcoming 2022 plan year. The statewide weighted average rate change is 4 percent, which represents the second-lowest annual increase in the program’s seven-year history. The rate change is lower than national projected increases for larger employers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inc.com

How Emprendedoras are Changing American Small Businesses

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration is mindful of the need to elevate underserved communities, which include America's emprendedoras. The Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) is focused on meeting the needs of these Latina women through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. OWBO's efforts are particularly relevant as the SBA has delivered $1 trillion to small businesses since the pandemic began, and continued under the watch of Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman - an emprendedora herself.
SMALL BUSINESS
Searchengine Journal

Google On Small Business SEO & How it’s Changing

Google’s John Mueller suggests the way small businesses do SEO is changing in a way that industry experts aren’t keeping up with. Much of the content on the web aimed at helping small businesses is based on an “old school” way of doing things, Mueller says. He goes on to...
SMALL BUSINESS
Nature.com

Mitigating COVID-19 on a small-world network

Continuous deterministic models have been widely used to guide non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The validity of continuous deterministic models is questionable because they fail to incorporate two important characteristics of human society: high clustering and low degree of separation. A small-world network model is used to study the spread of COVID-19, thus providing more reliable information to provide guidance to mitigate it. Optimal timing of lockdown and reopening society is investigated so that intervention measures to combat COVID-19 can work more efficiently. Several important findings are listed as follows: travel restrictions should be implemented as soon as possible; if 'flattening the curve' is the purpose of the interventions, measures to reduce community transmission need not be very strict so that the lockdown can be sustainable; the fraction of the population that is susceptible, rather than the levels of daily new cases and deaths, is a better criterion to decide when to reopen society; and society can be safely reopened when the susceptible population is still as high as 70%, given that the basic reproduction number is 2.5. Results from small-world network models can be significantly different than those from continuous deterministic models, and the differences are mainly due to a major shortfall intrinsically embedded in the continuous deterministic models. As such, small-world network models provide meaningful improvements over continuous deterministic models and therefore should be used in the mathematical modeling of infection spread to guide the present COVID-19 interventions. For future epidemics, the present framework of mathematical modeling can be a better alternative to continuous deterministic models.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kmvt

One small business says pandemic changes have been for the better

KMVT's Layne Rabe sits down Senior Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren. Van Susteren compares the situation to a similar extreme shift in the Democratic Party. Has Idaho’s Republican party shifted too far right?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Idaho Republicans debate party position in light of Lt. Governor’s recent actions. Salute...
SMALL BUSINESS
Newsday

Cap raised to $2 million on COVID-19 disaster loans for small firms

Small businesses, nonprofits and farms can now receive up to $2 million in federal disaster loans, or four times the limit set in spring, officials said. The U.S. Small Business Administration, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, has raised the cap on its Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDL. The loans, which are funded by the federal treasury, had been limited to $500,000 per applicant.
SMALL BUSINESS
boardingarea.com

American Airlines Business Extra program changes aim to weed out small business accounts + adds Aadvantage conversion option

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
SMALL BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Small businesses booming in North Dakota despite COVID challenges

Some small businesses that opened during or shortly before the onset of the pandemic are booming in North Dakota despite the challenges associated with COVID-19. More than 98% of businesses in North Dakota are considered small, which means they employ less than 500 people, an employee at the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Bismarck-area office confirmed to FOX Business on Tuesday, adding that currently there are about 1,200 more small businesses in the state compared to before the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
IE Voice

COVID-19 Related Assistance for Small Businesses

During the COVID-19 pandemic the Small Business Administration (SBA) has responded to the needs of businesses struggling to stay open and/or recover from damages resulting from the economic stress caused by the onset of the virus. This response has been critical to ensuring the economy continues to recover. While the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Marietta Daily Journal

PAUL RAFELSON: Small Businesses Need Big Change From Amazon

In a fair and honest marketplace, exchanges are voluntary on both sides. Yet policies set by Amazon are not fair, not reflective of a competitive environment, and squarely put the balance of power in Amazon’s hands, at the expense of sellers. All of this begs the question: Would you willingly work with Amazon given their terms of service as a seller?
SMALL BUSINESS

