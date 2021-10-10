Watch Dave Grohl Drum to Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ at ‘Storyteller’ Event

Dave Grohl has himself a new book out titled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. So far, I’ve read just one chapter. It’s the one where he describes what happened on that night in 1991 when blood was spilled on the stage at Trees, in Deep Ellum. This was just as Nirvana was breaking out with Nevermind and becoming A Big Thing. You remember Brian Sweany, that guy who used to work at D Magazine? Brian was there that night. He wrote a short piece for us in 2004 about the discovery of a long-lost video of that performance. Grohl adds a bunch more detail in his book. Some of this chapter is about what it felt like to be in the band just as it was becoming huge. You’ll have to buy a copy to get that context. Here is a taste of the blow by blow at Trees:

