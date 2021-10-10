CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Watch Dave Grohl Drum to Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ at ‘Storyteller’ Event

By Chad Childers
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This one will hit Nirvana fans right in the feels as Dave Grohl recently took his place behind the drumkit at one of his Storyteller book tour events in New York City and drummed along to the Nirvana classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit." As many who've followed Grohl in the...

klaq.com

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
101wkqx.com

Dave Grohl’s new book arrives tomorrow!

Is there anything Dave Grohl can’t do?! His latest endeavor as a writer has is coming to fruition tomorrow with the release of his first book, The Storyteller. <3 Lauren. THE STORYTELLER has finally provided Dave with the opportunity to shed some light on the fascinating life he has led while living out his dreams. From teaching himself to drum on pillows to leaving high school to tour European clubs and squats at 18 years old, his years in Nirvana and decades in Foo Fighters, playing with Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, jamming with Iggy Pop, swing dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, having Paul McCartney over for a visit, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to the simple pleasures of family life…Dave shares his amazing world with readers while poignantly touching on the impact that his friends, bandmates, and family have had on him throughout the years.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Dave Grohl
yourcentralvalley.com

Grohl’s ‘Storyteller’ reveals long list of famous friends

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s hard to think of a current musician so universally accepted into the rock ‘n’ roll fraternity as Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters frontman dines regularly with Paul McCartney. He wrote and recorded a pandemic-era song with Mick Jagger. Joan Jett read bedtime stories to his daughters. He formed a group with Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones. He hosted a party for AC/DC with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band as surprise entertainers.
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Nirvana's music makes its way into Dave Grohl's kids' lives

Nirvana's music has made its way into Dave Grohl's kids' lives. The 'Lithium' group's former drummer used to switch off the Grunge pioneers' songs as soon as they came on the radio - because it was difficult listening to their music following the suicide of frontman Kurt Cobain aged 27 in 1994.
MUSIC
Sunderland Echo

Dave Grohl to read book on CBeebies Bedtime Stories - how to watch

American Rock legend Dave Grohl is known for many of his career highlights, including worldwide success with Nirvana and establishing the popular alternative rock band, The Foo Fighters. Now, we can all enjoy Grohl rocking us to sleep as he has been confirmed as a storyteller for kids’ evening storytime...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells Like Teen Spirit#Drums#Storyteller#Rock#Deer Tick
TODAY.com

Dave Grohl discusses his new autobiography ‘Storyteller’ and Kurt Cobain

Sixteen-time Grammy winner Dave Grohl is out with a new book that details his life from his younger years outside Washington, D.C. to drumming with Nirvana to creating the Foo Fighters. Joining TODAY live, Grohl tells Carson Daly he put off writing about Kurt Cobain until last: “It was tough, but I did it.”Oct. 5, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
The Dad

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Asked Him About Kurt Cobain

Dave Grohl has been a fixture in the music world for 30 years. He first came to prominence as the drummer for Nirvana, the legendary rock band that lit the world on fire in the 90s. The trio, comprised of Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic, and lead singer/guitarist Kurt Cobain helped define the grunge era. Tragically, Cobain killed himself, putting an end to Nirvana and that chapter of Grohl’s life as well.
MUSIC
Austin 360

From Foo Fighters to Nirvana and beyond, Dave Grohl takes a long look in 'The Storyteller'

Midway through “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new 384-page book in which he shares memories across his decades of life as a musician, we reach the part where Kurt Cobain dies. Grohl doesn’t go into specifics; most everything has been told in other Nirvana books already. But he captures the emotional impact of that moment in a uniquely personal way, by contrasting it with the loss of his childhood friend Jimmy Swanson in 2008.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
thewoodyshow.com

Tenacious D Discuss Working With Dave Grohl, Being Influenced By Nirvana

Nirvana's seminal album Nevermind celebrated its 30th birthday on September 24, and another iconic album that Dave Grohl played drums on turned 20 the following day: Tenacious D's self-titled debut. Consequence of Sound chatted with Jack Black and Kyle Gass about Nirvana's legacy and their friendship with Grohl. Black revealed...
MUSIC
Z94

Dave Grohl Reveals He Auditioned for Nirvana Over the Phone in Memoir

Dave Grohl recently revealed how he auditioned for Nirvana by phone in his new memoir, Dave Grohl: The Storyteller, according to the Irish Examiner. The Foo Fighters founder explained that he called Nirvana's bassist Krist Novoselic when he caught wind that the band needed a new drummer. Novoselic originally told him that the job was set to go to Dan Peters of Mudhoney, who played on "Sliver."
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Dave Grohl Rock Out In Book Event With Nirvana x Foo Fighters Classics

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been busy promoting his memoir titled “Dave Grohl: The Storyteller – Tales In Life & Music”, which hit the shelves on October 5. He appeared at New York City’s Town Hall, and he treated the attendees to a mini concert. Grohl paid tribute to...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Dave Grohl Shares Storyteller Chapter About The Greatest Night Of His Musical Life

Dave Grohl just published his book The Storyteller, a memoir of sorts comprising narrative snapshots from his life and career. The project began during the pandemic with the Instagram account @davestruestories, which in turn evolved into a blog, also called Dave’s True Stories. Today one of the stories in the book has made its way back to that blog.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Tenacious D on the impact of Nirvana and their friendship with Dave Grohl

Tenacious D members Jack Black and Kyle Gass have opened up about the impact of Nirvana to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nevermind. Speaking to Heavy Consequence, the duo were asked whether Nevermind or their own debut album had the bigger impact on rock music. “Without a doubt, Nirvana… I...
MUSIC
dmagazine.com

Dave Grohl Writes About That Nirvana Fracas at Trees

Dave Grohl has himself a new book out titled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. So far, I’ve read just one chapter. It’s the one where he describes what happened on that night in 1991 when blood was spilled on the stage at Trees, in Deep Ellum. This was just as Nirvana was breaking out with Nevermind and becoming A Big Thing. You remember Brian Sweany, that guy who used to work at D Magazine? Brian was there that night. He wrote a short piece for us in 2004 about the discovery of a long-lost video of that performance. Grohl adds a bunch more detail in his book. Some of this chapter is about what it felt like to be in the band just as it was becoming huge. You’ll have to buy a copy to get that context. Here is a taste of the blow by blow at Trees:
DALLAS, TX
Parade

'We Got a Lot Weird!' Dave Grohl on the Foo Fighters, the Pandemic, His Family and New Book The Storyteller

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, storyteller. That’s Dave Grohl, frontman of the Foo Fighters and former Nirvana drummer who’s sharing his musical journey in the autobiographical The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music (Dey Street Books), both a timestamp of the past and a living example of what can be accomplished through creation. Lovers of chronicled melodic adventures and those seeking artistic inspiration will want to check it out.
ENTERTAINMENT
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy