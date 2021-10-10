Gasly and Alonso collect penalty points after Turkish GP collisions
Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso have both collected two penalty points on their Super Licences for causing separate collisions at the Turkish Grand Prix. Gasly's penalty came after a first-lap incident with Alonso himself. Gasly headed into Turn 1 with the Spaniard on his outside and Sergio Perez on the inside, but eventually the room ran out. As a result, Gasly touched wheels with Alonso, who spun off the track.racingnews365.com
