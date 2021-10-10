CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons escape London with narrow win over the New York Jets

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
Falcons beat Jets 27-20 in London (Zach Klein)

LONDON — It wasn’t always pretty and they were without their two top wide receivers, but the Atlanta Falcons jumped out a quick, 20-3 lead early in Sunday’s game in London and held on for a 27-17 win over the New York Jets.

The offense opened up coach Arthur Smith’s offense a bit Sunday morning. Matt Ryan threw the ball a lot and threw the ball successfully.

Ryan went 33 for 45 for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had his first real breakout game, catching 9 passes for 110 yards a touchdown.

Cordarrelle Patterson had another big game, Patterson ran the ball 14 times for 54 yards and caught seven passes for 60 yards.

The defense was tight in the first half, holding the Jets to a touchdown that came following an Atlanta fumble deep in their own territory.

The Jets struggled to move the ball with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson went 19 for 32 for 192 yards and an interception.

Atlanta’s run defense held the Jets 64 yards.

The win moves the Falcons to 2-3 on the season, the Jets drop to 1-3.

After a bye week this coming weekend, Atlanta travels to Miami and faces the Dolphins on Oct. 24. The Jets go to New England on the 24th to play the Patriots.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

