Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million from 4,407 theaters at the domestic box office, a result that falls somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic.

www.newstimes.com

Related
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
uncrazed.com

‘No Time To Die’ Breaks Box Office Records

The 25th entry to the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, is making box office records ahead of its US release date. No Time To Die is scheduled to arrive in US cinemas on October 8 but is already making waves internationally. The new Bond film is the most successful theatrical release of the year in the UK and has topped the box office nationally and globally.
MOVIES
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Lea Seydoux
Middletown Press

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Opens to $6.3 Million in Thursday Previews, Best for a Bond Movie

Audiences are showing up in force to send Daniel Craig off in style. MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which marks the actor’s last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was “Spectre’s” $5.3 million in 2015, and before that “Skyfall” made $4.6 million from advance showings.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Can No Time to Die Become the Next Pandemic Era Release to Shatter Expectations?

Friday Update: UAR reports this morning that No Time to Die earned $6.231 million from all preview showings, including Wednesday’s IMAX sneaks and Thursday’s broader rollout. Comparisons are few and far between for an adult-driven blockbuster during the pandemic. The film did, however, exceed Spectre‘s $5.25 million pre-Friday grosses back...
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

Domestic Box Office Is Shaken But Not Stirred By James Bond’s $56 Million ‘No Time To Die’ Opening

No Time To Die, the 25th official chapter in the long-running 007 film franchise and Daniel Craig’s swan song as license-to-kill agent James Bond, spent the better part of the COVID pandemic gathering dust on MGM’s shelves waiting for the right moment to make its way to multiplexes. This weekend, that long wait finally ended. So, did those 18 months of delays and date changes pay off? It depends whether you see the martini glass as half full or half empty. With its $56 million opening weekend in North America, the action-packed tentpole fell well short of box-office soothsayers’ predictions, but it still marks one of the biggest debuts of 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#The Domestic Box Office#Variety Louis Armstrong#Time#Rolex
Gamespot

No Time To Die Tops US Box Office Chart

Eighteen months after its initial release date--and a week after it hit some international territories--the Bond movie No Time To Die finally arrived US theaters. The movie has made $56 million in its first three days. This is a good result for any movie in the pandemic era, but it...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘The Last Duel’

With “The Last Duel,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have reunited for their first produced screenplay since winning Oscars for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998. The medieval drama from director Ridley Scott focuses on the last legally sanctioned duel in French history, where Jean de Carrouges (Damon) battled Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) after Le Gris raped de Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). (Damon and Affleck co-wrote the script with filmmaker Nicole Holofcener.) Here’s how to watch “The Last Duel” and what to know about when “The Last Duel” will be available to stream online. Where can you watch ‘The Last Duel’? Released...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun. Agree or disagree...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Slays With $4.9 Million in Thursday Previews; ‘The Last Duel’ Stumbles With $350K

“Halloween Kills” slashed its way to $4.9 million in Thursday previews. The Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions horror flick is the latest blood-soaked installment in the long-running “Halloween” franchise, a series that is firmly in its fifth decade. And despite being comfortably middle-aged, “Halloween Kills” is projected to generate $35 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. That’s a big drop from the $77 million bow that its predecessor, 2018’s “Halloween,” generated in its inaugural weekend, but it’s still an impressive figure. That’s because unlike that earlier entry in the Michael Myers chronicles, “Halloween Kills” will premiere...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson Debuts First Look at DC Anti-Hero

After over a decade of development, fans finally got a first look at “Black Adam,” the feature film starring Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero and sworn nemesis of Shazam!. More from Variety. Johnson unveiled the teaser on Saturday to open DC Fandome, the virtual fan event designed to promote...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Wonder Woman 3’: Patty Jenkins Confirms Threequel At DC FanDome

Wonder Woman franchise director Patty Jenkins and Lynda Carter spoke today about the DC femme superhero’s resonance during DC FanDome today, and in the course of that conversation, the former confirmed that the threequel is still in the works. “We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting,” said Jenkins. “We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3″ added Jenkins while keeping the lid on the next film. “Wonder Woman 3 is coming!” beamed Carter. The threequel...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Heads for Killer $50M Opening Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $22.9 million on Friday from 3,705 theaters in North America for a projected $50 million weekend. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services. Previously, Godzilla vs. Kong boasted...
MOVIES

