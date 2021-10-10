Hundreds walk at Palisades Credit Union Park to raise money for Alzheimer's Association

Several hundred people gathered in Pomona to raise money and awareness about Alzheimer's disease on Sunday.

The walk in Palisades Credit Union Park aims to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association Hudson Valley Chapter.

The group provides free help and assistance to families that are supporting a loved one diagnosed with the disease. It has already raised $150,000 this year.

News 12’s Lisa LaRocca was the emcee for the event. For more than a decade, she and her husband cared for her mom after an Alzheimer's diagnosis.

If you want to donate to the Alzheimer's Association, click here.