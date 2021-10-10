Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

For the last 14 years the NFL has been welcomed with open arms in the UK. The games themselves though haven't always delivered.The London crowds have been served some regretfully poor fare over the years with below-par matchups or uncompetitive blowouts an all too regular occurrence. A pair of spluttering one-win teams squaring off didn't offer a lot of hope for much different this time around but the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets went toe-to-toe nonetheless in a game that while not a thriller by any stretch still went down to the wire, the Falcons emerging victorious 27-20.The league’s...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO