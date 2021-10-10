Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London
Kyle Pitts shined in Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London. The No. 4 pick racked up nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. The game was a coming-out party for Pitts, who has been up and down throughout the season. His touchdown came in the first quarter when he shook Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers for the two-yard reception. His play excited many fans who have been eagerly awaiting a big performance out of the rookie.www.atlantafalcons.com
Comments / 0