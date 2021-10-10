CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deontay Wilder reacts after being KO’d by Tyson Fury in trilogy

By Adam D Martin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heavyweight boxing contender Deontay Wilder reacted after being KO’d by Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches of all time, Wilder and Fury went 11 hard rounds before Fury eventually got the knockout stoppage. It was an epic war as both men dropped each other at numerous points during the fight, but at the end of the match, it was Fury who was the better man. Still, it was an incredible performance by Wilder even in his defeat, as he showed incredible toughness and durability up until the finish.

