Deontay Wilder reacts after being KO’d by Tyson Fury in trilogy

Tonight's SmackDown was loaded with intriguing matchups, but it's hard to argue that one of the most anticipated events of the night was the return of Brock Lesnar, especially after that promo from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman last week. Reigns was out first for tonight's contract signing with Heyman alongside him, and then Lesnar made his way to the ring and sat down at the table. Reigns was given the contract first and then he passed it to Heyman to look over. Once he gave it another look he approved and confirmed it had everything they asked for and Reigns signed.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO