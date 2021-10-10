CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

HOF Voter James Lofton: Ravens K Justin Tucker Could Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famer

By James Hartner
pressboxonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton, who is now a Hall of Fame voter, believes that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. A member of the 2003 Hall of Fame class and part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Lofton played in the NFL for 16 seasons and had stints with the Packers (1978-1986), Raiders (1987-1988), Bills (1989-1992), Rams (1993) and Eagles (1993). Lofton played in 233 games, finishing with 764 receptions for 14,004 yards and 75 receiving touchdowns.

pressboxonline.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
Yardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater Sends Urgent Message to Broncos Teammates After Pittsburgh Loss

Seeing the Denver Broncos suffer back-to-back losses to significantly tougher competition has confirmed what fans feared the most: that 3-0 start was a mirage. It was painful to watch as the Broncos through three quarters on Sunday as the team got out-coached, out-played, and out-fought in all three phases by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
USA Today

3,897 Broncos fans have some explaining to do

After hosting limited-capacity fans for a handful of games last season, the Denver Broncos fully opened Empower Field at Mile High for their home opener against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Last week, 71,985 fans attended the game, with 3,897 no shows (fans that...
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

What will Justin Tucker do for an encore? Ravens’ trip to Denver could unlock a ‘secret recipe.’

Justin Tucker doesn’t know how far he’ll be able to kick a football Sunday, because he doesn’t know how far he’ll be asked to kick one. The Ravens kicker did not go into Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions expecting to end the game with the NFL’s longest-ever field goal, and he won’t go to Denver expecting to kick one 5, maybe even 10 yards farther, even though he knows it is possible, very possible indeed.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Blanda
Person
Glenn Clark
Person
James Lofton
Person
Morten Andersen
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justin Tucker: Doesn't miss in Week 4

Tucker went 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points during Sunday's 23-7 win over the Broncos. Tucker's first field goal -- a 40-yarder as time expired in the first half -- gave the Ravens a 17-7 lead going into halftime. The 31-year-old kicker kept the pressure on the Broncos as he extended Baltimore's lead twice in the fourth quarter. First, he connected on a 46-yarder to extended the lead to 20-7, and then he pushed the lead to 23-7 with a 20-yard attempt late in the game. Tucker remains one of the elite kickers in the NFL.
NFL
Daily Record

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker puts on a show, makes 72-yard field goal during pregame warmups in Denver

What do you get when you drop the NFL’s best kicker in the thin air of Denver for pregame warmups? A lot of long field goals. Very long field goals. A week after making an NFL-record 66-yard field goal in a last-second win over the Detroit Lions, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker put on another show about 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Long Snapper Reveals Justin Tucker’s Goal

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had the NFL world buzzing last Sunday when he made a 66-yard field goal for the win against the Detroit Lions. Tucker’s game-winning field goal in Week 3 actually broke the record for longest field goal in NFL history. It’ll be tough for any kicker to top Tucker’s record, but apparently he’ll try to one-up himself this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hof#Hall Of Fame#American Football#Pro Football Hall#Packers#Raiders#Bills#Eagles#Lions#Ravens Broncos#Cbs
baltimoreravens.com

Justin Tucker Makes More History in Denver

A week after kicking an NFL record 66-yard field goal in Detroit, Justin Tucker made more history in Denver. With a 46-yard field goal in Denver's Empower Field at Mile High, Tucker became the fastest to reach 300 career field goals, doing so in his 148th game. Stephen Gostkowski, who...
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Five Takeaways From The Ravens’ 31-25 Win Against The Colts

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson does hardly anything slowly on the football field, but he is slowly and surely erasing every narrative critics have used against him. One such narrative was that as the leader of a run-first, ball-control offense, Jackson couldn’t rally his team from behind. He doesn’t have the arm for a quick-strike rally, the thinking went.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pressboxonline.com

Reaction To Ravens’ Week 5 Overtime Win Against Colts

Glenn Clark and Ken Zalis respond to the Baltimore Ravens’ 31-25 Week 5 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. After Ravens games this season, visit facebook.com/PressBoxSports for the Project Gameday Postgame Show with @GlennClarkRadio. Photo Credit: Kenya Allen/PressBox.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Haloti Ngata Set To Become 10th Former Raven Inducted Into Ring Of Honor

Former defensive lineman Haloti Ngata will become the newest member of the Ravens Ring of Honor when he is formally inducted at halftime of the “Monday Night Football” game against the Indianapolis Colts Oct. 11. Ngata becomes the 10th former Ravens player inducted and the first since Ed Reed in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Debating Question About Justin Tucker

Would an NFL team consider trading a first-round pick for Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah presented that question to his followers on Twitter this Wednesday. “Someone in the NFL asked me this question and I’ll pass it along here: how many teams would trade their first...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy