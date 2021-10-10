HOF Voter James Lofton: Ravens K Justin Tucker Could Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famer

Tucker went 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points during Sunday's 23-7 win over the Broncos. Tucker's first field goal -- a 40-yarder as time expired in the first half -- gave the Ravens a 17-7 lead going into halftime. The 31-year-old kicker kept the pressure on the Broncos as he extended Baltimore's lead twice in the fourth quarter. First, he connected on a 46-yarder to extended the lead to 20-7, and then he pushed the lead to 23-7 with a 20-yard attempt late in the game. Tucker remains one of the elite kickers in the NFL.

