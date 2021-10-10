HOF Voter James Lofton: Ravens K Justin Tucker Could Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famer
Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton, who is now a Hall of Fame voter, believes that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. A member of the 2003 Hall of Fame class and part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Lofton played in the NFL for 16 seasons and had stints with the Packers (1978-1986), Raiders (1987-1988), Bills (1989-1992), Rams (1993) and Eagles (1993). Lofton played in 233 games, finishing with 764 receptions for 14,004 yards and 75 receiving touchdowns.pressboxonline.com
Comments / 3