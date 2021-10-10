Team gets $32.7M for colorectal cancer prevention study

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A Dartmouth-Hitchcock research team has been approved for $32.7 million for a colorectal cancer prevention study of older adults. The study will compare colonoscopy and stool-based testing for the prevention of the cancer in adults 70 and older with prior small colon polyps, said Audrey Calderwood, who leads the research team.

skepticalraptor.com

mRNA cancer vaccine – immunotherapy for colorectal cancer

Germany-based BioNTech, the company that developed the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with Pfizer, has announced an mRNA cancer vaccine for colorectal cancer. I hate to get excited about new technologies, but it’s clear that mRNA vaccines could lead to a lot of advances in medicine. Let’s take a look at this...
CANCER
Medscape News

Safe to Omit Bolus in 5-FU for Colorectal Cancer?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. I'm David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine from University of Oxford. Today I'd like to talk about a nice study that's been published in one of our own journals, JCO Global Oncology. It's an ASCO journal I help set up that's now being overseen by Editor-in-Chief Gilberto Lopes.
CANCER
Newswise

CPRIT grant awarded to train new cancer prevention researchers

Newswise — An innovative program that aims to increase the number of cancer prevention scientists and boost cancer health equity across the state led by experts at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) has been awarded a nearly $4 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).
MLS
Newswise

Colorectal cancer patient helps others with autobiography

Newswise — Although she couldn’t quite place what was wrong, Laura Shook knew something wasn’t right with her body. Upon hearing the grave cancer diagnosis of beloved actress Farrah Fawcett, her concerns grew. She knew it was time to seek out professional help. Shook’s anxiety stemmed from occasional bright red...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Sequencing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: For both regorafenib and TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride], the trials were designed in an almost-identical clinical setting. These were all patients with treatment-refractory colorectal cancer who had progressed on 5-FU [5-fluorouracil], oxaliplatin, irinotecan, and the biologics that are clinically indicated. How do you choose 1 of those 2 agents? There are some general principles that you will use. For example, toxicities of both drugs differ. TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is more of a chemotherapeutic or cytotoxic chemotherapy drug. Bone marrow toxicity is the limiting toxicity here, so if your patients have had a lot of chemotherapy in the past and bone marrow is their major toxicity, then TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is not a good option. On the other hand, if somebody has a lot of diarrhea from their prior surgeries, then regorafenib is probably not a good strategy. If patients develop more hand-foot-skin reactions from regorafenib, then TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is a great option for them.
CANCER
Medscape News

21 Countries, 16 Years: Massive Study Shows Impact of Colorectal Cancer Screening

This transcript has been edited for clarity. I'm David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine from University of Oxford in England. I have had a lifelong professional interest in the biology and treatment of colorectal cancer. A nice paper popped up recently in The Lancet Oncology, looking at the impact of colorectal cancer screening.
CANCER
Shropshire Star

Study reveals worrying lack of cancer referrals

Early diagnosis of cancer is known to be a major factor in saving lives. Patients with “red flag” cancer symptoms are not being referred by their GP for urgent investigation in six out of 10 cases, a new study claims. The research found that a significant number of the patients...
CANCER
Ponca City News

Colorectal is the third most common cancer diagnosis in America

Body PONCA CITY, Okla. (September 30, 2021) – Many people often shudder when their doctor informs them it’s time for a screening colonoscopy. But regular screening, beginning at age 45 for people with average risk factors, is the key to preventing colorectal cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
PONCA CITY, OK
thedoctorstv.com

How Can Changes to Your Diet Help Prevent Cancer?

“Food is as powerful as a prescription drug,” shares internist and chief medical officer for WebMD Dr. John Whyte, encouraging everyone to add fruits and vegetables with every meal. Another important factor? Sleep is essential to help white blood cells fight infections. Also, find out what happens to your body with chronic stress.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancer diagnoses dropped more than 40% during COVID-19 pandemic

The number of colorectal cancer (CRC) cases diagnosed fell dramatically by 40 percent in a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research presented today at UEG Week Virtual 2021 has shown. The research, which was conducted across multiple hospitals in Spain, compared data from the first year of the COVID-19...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Dartmouth-Hitchcock researchers get $32M for colon cancer study

Researchers at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system have received $32.7 million for a trial to evaluate whether colonoscopy or stool-based testing is more effective at preventing colorectal cancer among older adults with a history of colon polyps. Audrey Calderwood, MD, director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Comprehensive Gastroenterology Center and associate professor of...
LEBANON, NH
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer: Regorafenib

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: I agree with the use of regorafenib in this setting because the data so far have demonstrated an overall survival benefit. If you think about these patients who have received almost 2 years of chemotherapy, they invariably develop adverse effects that are specific to chemotherapy, especially bone marrow toxicity, such as low platelets, anemia, and sometimes even leucopenia. This bone marrow toxicity is a tough issue to continue further chemotherapy in which case a nonchemotherapy option or a more anti-VEGF option, such as regorafenib, becomes an obvious choice because you won’t be able to challenge patients with a chemotherapy option for a long period of time in these cases.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study identifies sulfatase as potential drug target for inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer

A new study published in Nature has found that a single sulfatase contributes to the degradation of mucus that protects the intestinal lining, potentially leading to inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer. The human gut microbiota significantly impacts several aspects of intestinal health and disease, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Could Your Patients Benefit? New Trials in Colorectal Cancer

A number of late-phase studies in colorectal cancer have opened in recent months. Could one of your patients benefit from being enrolled?. Metastatic colorectal cancer. Patients with colorectal cancer whose condition has progressed with or has demonstrated intolerance to first-line therapy for metastatic disease are sought for a trial of the use of a circulating-tumor DNA test called Signatera for guiding management in comparison with conventional imaging. As the disease progresses, all patients will receive the same prespecified sequence of US Food and Drug Administration–approved medications for up to 1 year. The study opened October 1 at the University of Florida, in Gainesville, Florida, and aims to enroll 78 participants. The primary endpoint is overall survival (OS). Quality of life (QoL) is not being tracked. More details are available at clinicaltrials.gov.
CANCER
Medscape News

ESMO Colorectal Cancer Data Showcase 'Beauty,' 'Complexity' of Precision Medicine

This transcript has been edited for clarity. I'm David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine from the University of Oxford. Today I'd like to discuss a couple of important, interesting abstracts that were presented in a recent ESMO meeting. First of all, let me congratulate Solange Peters and my old friends...
CANCER
Birmingham Star

Research points to strategy for overcoming colorectal cancers' immunotherapy resistance

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Immune checkpoint inhibitors, which unleash the immune response against tumor cells, have revolutionized cancer treatment; however, the medications aren't effective in a large number of patients, including those with colorectal cancer. New research published in the journal PNAS that was led by investigators at Massachusetts...
CANCER

