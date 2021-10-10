CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Philippine Presidential Hopefuls Launch Campaign to Replace Duterte

By Anthony Esguerra
Voice of America
 7 days ago

MANILA — Surrounded by a sea of supporters wearing pink — her campaign’s color — shirts and waving ribbons, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo last week made her way to register and formalize her bid for the country’s presidency as the country prepares for a May election to pick a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte.

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Duterte Nemesis And Drug-war Critic Bids For Philippine President

Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo, an arch-rival of President Rodrigo Duterte and staunch critic of his deadly drug war, said Thursday she will run for the top job, becoming the leading opposition candidate in a crowded election field. Robredo has been under pressure from supporters and opposition groups to join...
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will prepare his defence against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war, after previously insisting he would not cooperate. Duterte has repeatedly attacked the world's only permanent war crimes court and insisted it has no jurisdiction in the Philippines.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Isko Moreno
Person
Sara Duterte
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
theedgemarkets.com

Duterte government's approval slides as Philippines election season starts

MANILA (Oct 5): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's government suffered a slump in ratings in the third quarter, with lower approval of its handling of issues like Covid-19, inflation, crime and corruption, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. Pulse Asia's Sept 6 to 11 survey was released as election season gets...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Philippine groups demand Duterte allies comply with ‘plundemic’ probe

MANILA (Reuters) – A group of 13 high-profile organisations has urged government cooperation in a probe into alleged misuse of pandemic funds, in a challenge to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for ministers not to answer summons for a Senate investigation. The call for compliance by the groups, among them academic,...
POLITICS
go955.com

Timeline: Philippine President Duterte’s tumultuous term

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced he will retire from politics, opening the way for his daughter to run for president in next year’s election. Here is a timeline of some of the key events in Duterte’s term:. May 2016: Duterte, the former mayor of Davao City...
POLITICS
WHO 13

Philippine leader Duterte announces retirement from politics

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday announced he was retiring from politics and dropping plans to run for vice president in elections next year, when his term ends, paving the way for his politician daughter to make a possible bid for the top post. Speaking before reporters, Duterte said many Filipinos […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Filipinos
Voice of America

Media: Philippines' Duterte says Daughter Running for President

MANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will run for president in the 2022 election and her father's long-time aide, who has filed his vice presidential candidacy, will be her running mate, ABS-CBN news reported late on Saturday. Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third-largest city, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence in summit in major rebuke

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will invite a non-political representative instead of Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the grouping's chair Brunei said Saturday.The 10-member bloc has been under intense international pressure to do more to force member state Myanmar to halt the violence that has left more than 1,100 civilians dead and free scores of political figures, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi ASEAN...
POLITICS
The Independent

ASEAN ministers mull censuring Myanmar for hindering envoy

Southeast Asia’s top diplomats will discuss in an emergency meeting Friday whether to allow Myanmar s military leader to attend an annual summit after a crisis envoy was barred from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi The Association of Southeast Asian Nations had appointed Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as its special envoy to mediate an end to the Myanmar crisis. However, he abruptly canceled his trip to the violence-wracked nation this week after being informed by his hosts that he would not be able to meet Suu Kyi and others as he wanted. Myanmar...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Philippines
Fox News

Fauci allegedly misled Trump administration on gain-of-function research in Wuhan: Book

A new book from an investigative Australian reporter dives into how Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly misled the Trump administration on gain-of-function research in China. "Fauci’s public persona as a cautious, careful medical professional is contradicted by his central role in kickstarting exceptionally fraught gain-of-function research in the United States after the ban introduced in the Obama era, along with his role in funding coronavirus research in China in unsafe laboratories. Laboratories that intelligence agencies suspect may have sparked the pandemic," Sharri Markson details in her new book, "What Really Happened In Wuhan."
POTUS
Voice of America

Electoral Commission: Turnout in Iraq’s Election Reached 43%

Turnout in Iraq’s parliamentary election earlier this month reached 43%, the electoral commission said late on Saturday, a small increase from preliminary results but lower than that in the last election in 2018. More than 9.6 million people cast their ballots in the Oct. 10 vote, the commission said. Populist...
ELECTIONS
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Pakistan Opens Air Route to Facilitate Afghan Transit Trade

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has opened its air trade route for the first time to commercial cargo destined to landlocked Afghanistan to help its war-torn neighbor’s Taliban government deal with a deepening economic crisis. “Islamabad International Airport is now opened for high value Afghan transit trade,” Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

How Do Americans View International Students?

Jack Li received his doctorate in science from a major university in the southeastern United States in 2020. The Chinese student said research opportunities remain strong in the U.S. but he planned to continue his work in Germany. Li told VOA earlier in 2021 that part of his decision was...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Venezuela Halts Talks After Maduro Ally Extradited to US

MIAMI — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with the country's opposition in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro wanted on money laundering charges. Jorge Rodríguez, who has been leading the government's delegation in talks that started in August,...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy