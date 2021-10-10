CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Join Kim Kardashian West in ‘SNL’ Courtroom Parody to Discuss Family Issues

While hosting Saturday Night Live , Kim Kardashian West took her family to court in a parody called “The People’s Kourt.”

In the sketch, Kardashian West impersonated her sister Kourtney Kardashian as she judged and listened to her family present their issues, with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner making special appearances and playing themselves.

When Khloe took the stand she complained that Kim stole her makeup artist to which Heidi Gardner’s Kardashian West (dressed in her recent MET Gala look) argued, “I needed him today!” After Khloe reminded her that no one could see her in her MET Gala look, she also threatened to no longer help her sister when she needed to use the restroom while in the outfit.

When Jenner took the stand, she explained why she was suing daughters Kylie and Kendall (portrayed by Melissa Villaseñor and musical guest Halsey.)

“I’m suing Kylie because she hasn’t had her baby yet. We have a whole marketing PR plan and she’s costing us money,” Jenner said to which Villaseñor’s Kylie argued, “I can’t like grow it faster Mom.” Jenner then quipped she could because she made Khloe “in four months.” As for Kendall, Kris stated she has “absolutely no drama” and it’s “damaging” their brand. After Halsey’s Kendall reminded Kris she’s a Jenner and “not a Kardashian,” Kris joked, “And that’s something you need to work on, honey.”

Later on, Chris Redd appeared as Kanye West to claim that Kim hacked his Twitter account. Meanwhile, Mikey Day impersonated Kourtney’s boyfriend and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker with Pete Davidson and Chloe Finnem joining as “bailiffs and best friends” Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

At the end of the sketch, Kenan Thompson made an appearance as O.J. Simpson to ask, “How come ya’ll don’t invite me to anything anymore?”

Watch the sketch below.

