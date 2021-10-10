CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 11, Oct. 8, 2021

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas," we share places and things that locals can enjoy including seeing Southern Nevada history firsthand, why rockstar Geen Simmons is displaying his art in town and where you can find the Knights when they are off the ice.

Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

#Episodes#The Las Vegas Strip#Art#Knights#Southern Nevada#Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
