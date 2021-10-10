CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

McCabe powers Arsenal to 3-0 WSL win over Everton

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFXOr_0cMzX93n00
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Everton - Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Britain - October 10, 2021 Arsenal's Frida Maanum celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Katie McCabe scored one goal and made another as leaders Arsenal remained top of the Women's Super League table thanks to a 3-0 win over Everton, while Tottenham Hotspur slumped to their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ireland captain McCabe belted a vicious dipping volley over keeper Alexandra MacIver in the 32nd minute, and the left back then picked out Lotte Wubben-Moy to score from a corner nine minutes later.

Everton posed little threat in attack and Frida Maanum scored the pick of the bunch for Arsenal late on, cutting inside before unleashing a right-foot rocket that burrowed its way into the top corner in the 87th minute.

Earlier in the day champions Chelsea left it late in their 2-0 win over newcomers Leicester City, with Pernille Harder making the breakthrough for the Blues in the 83rd minute and Fran Kirby adding the second deep into stoppage time.

Spurs, who started the day in second spot, conceded a goal in each half to Brighton and had forward Rachel Williams sent off for two yellow cards to slide to third in the table.

Reading got their first win of the season with a 3-0 thumping of Aston Villa, while Birmingham City picked up their first point this term thanks to a 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Arsenal lead the league with a perfect 15 points from five games. Chelsea are second on 12 points, ahead of Spurs on goal difference, with Manchester United, who drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Saturday, fourth on 10 points.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
chatsports.com

WSL 2021: 'Absolutely spectacular' - watch McCabe's 'beautiful' lob

Watch Katie McCabe of Arsenal's "absolutely spectacular" lob over Aston Villa's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to score in the Gunners' 4-0 win over Villa. Available to UK users only. Watch all the goals from the Women's Super League matches on The Women's Football Show on BBC iPlayer.
SOCCER
Telegraph

Arsenal bounce back from Barcelona defeat with convincing win over Everton

When Katie McCabe half-volleyed her looping shot into the top corner, she turned away from it with a casual swagger. Her shooing away of celebrations for the beautiful strike was a reflection of the confidence that has become embedded in the Arsenal camp, as they extended their 100 per cent record in the Women's Super League on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Watch: Katie McCabe scores WSL stunner for Arsenal

Katie McCabe scores a brilliant goal for Arsenal. Ireland international Katie McCabe continued to impress for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon as her long-range strike helped Arsenal on their way to another comfortable win. McCabe has started the WSL campaign in flying form as Arsenal sit on top of the WSL...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Maanum
Person
Rachel Williams
Person
Katie Mccabe
Person
Fran Kirby
SB Nation

Reading Women 0-3 Everton Women: Relegation Fears

Pre-match, enough fuel in the car? Yes, tick. Post-match, I left thinking that’s it’s a shame the Everton team bus also had enough fuel too. In fact, the whole of the Everton football team seem to have more fuel in the tank leaving the Reading ladies drained, empty and out of gas at the final whistle.
SPORTS
BBC

Reading 0-3 Everton: Three first half goals secure win for Toffees

Everton made it back-to-back Women's Super League wins with a comprehensive victory at Reading. Anna Anvegard's first goal for the club and strikes from Claire Emslie and Danielle Turner put Willie Kirk's side in control in the first half. Izzy Christiansen could have added a fourth, but had a penalty...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsl#Mccabe Powers Arsenal#The Women S Super League#Brighton Hove Albion
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Everton Women 3-0 Reading

Sunday’s affair helped put Everton’s horrendous start to the season further in the rearview. The Blues couldn’t have asked for a better start. In the second minute, new recruit Anna Anvegård muscled her defender off the ball inside the box and rocked a shot into the back of the net for her first goal in blue.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Arsenal’s winning run in EPL ends with 0-0 draw at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Arsenal’s resurgent winning run in the Premier League ended with a 0-0 draw at Brighton. After opening with three straight losses, Arsenal was seeking a fourth victory on the bounce and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the outside of a post with one of the Gunners’ best chances. Emile Smith Rowe also forced a low saved out of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the second half after a well-worked move that started in Arsenal’s own half. Brighton would have moved level on points with first-place Chelsea with a win. The hosts managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay failed to capitalize on decent openings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
95.5 FM WIFC

Soccer-Nkunku, Silva goals steer Leipzig to 3-0 win over Bochum

LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) – Christopher Nkunku scored twice and substitute Andre Silva added another in a frantic nine-minute, second-half spell to steer RB Leipzig to a 3-0 Bundesliga victory over promoted VfL Bochum on Saturday. The hosts were far from impressive for more than an hour but the game unravelled...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Late goals secure Chelsea 3-1 win over Southampton in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell sent Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 win over 10-man Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse scored an equalizer for Southampton from the penalty spot only to be sent off in the...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
mix929.com

Soccer-West Ham shock Manchester City with 2-0 WSL win

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – West Ham United pulled off a shock 2-0 win away to Manchester City to rise to fourth in the Women’s Super League table on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur went second with a 2-0 win over newcomers Leicester City. Dagny Brynjarsdottir broke the deadlock with a header...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Arsenal Women maintain top spot with 3-0 rut over Everton

Arsenal Women were soundly beaten by the European Champions Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League, but today they were back to the bread and butter of the Womens Super League and they made short work of a fairly good Everton side. The Gunners remain top of the WSL with...
SOCCER
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
NBC Sports

WSL wrap: Arsenal, Chelsea win; Solidarity shown with NWSL players

Arsenal and Chelsea are enjoying the view at first and second on the Women’s Super League table after a Tottenham loss joined a Manchester derby draw in the fifth week of action. But fans and players in the USA’s National Women’s Soccer League will also enjoy shows of solidarity from...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Martinelli battling to win over Arsenal boss Arteta

The future of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal is coming into sharp focus ahead of the Premier League's resumption. The Mirror says Martinelli saw some action in the north London club's opening two Premier League games as he started the 2-0 defeat to Brentford on the left-wing and played down the middle for the loss to Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Man Utd quartet

Chelsea open to re-signing Hazard (El Nacional) Tottenham target Morata as potential Kane replacement (Fichajes) There is, according to football.london, no chance of Alexandre Lacazette signing a new contract at Arsenal. With his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2022, a sale of the France international striker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy