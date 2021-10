BUT ..., big Dave will not like it! I’m trying to figure out who is running the program. There’s a reason TP is not playing. What we have seen of him he’s not looked good. When you add to that the fact that he’s coming off of a torn Achilles it should be a no brainer why the staff is doing what they are doing. But, please, continue to take cheap shots at the greatest Clemson coach of all time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO