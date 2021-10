Found in a cave South of Tocoloro Ridge and North-West of Armonia. While it is in Vencejo, it’s actually more easily accessed from the Quito side where Armonia is. Locate the Libertad Path that runs South along Tocoloro Ridge and you’ll eventually bump into a shelter near a fishing spot (you can also drop in via the gaping hole in the roof). Enter the cave here and climb along the left-hand wall, where you’ll find the chest in an elevated spot behind some bushes.

