CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc police release limited details on Saturday night officer-involved shooting

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frZTt_0cMzV3YB00

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lompoc on Saturday night.

Police say at about 6:30 p.m. on October 9, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.

Officials say the suspect barricaded inside the residence and refused to respond to the officers outside.

They say the suspect eventually came to the door with a handgun and pointed it at the officers.

Officers reportedly fired at the suspect and the suspect was killed.

Lompoc residents received a shelter-in-place emergency alert on their phones Saturday night alerting them of shots fired in the area. That shelter-in-place order was canceled shortly before midnight.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBY News

KSBY News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy