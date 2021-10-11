CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Dies After Being Shot In The Neck At Hollywood Metro Station; Suspect At Large

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman has died after being shot at the Hollywood Metro Station, authorities have confirmed, and the gunman is still on the loose. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alzag_0cMzV2fS00

The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Hollywood/Vine station, where witnesses say an agitated man got into a verbal dispute with the female victim. When the train stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, the man pulled out a gun, shot the woman in the neck, and fled.

Los Angeles police arrived at the scene and attempted CPR. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“I think everybody’s seen things that, like, make them nervous on the trains, like you hope that people protect each other, but you know there are times, like, when you’re alone on a car and you never know what can happen,” Metro passenger Elise Boretz said.

Metro passenger Paige Mclean echoed the sentiment.

“I still gotta take the train everyday. So, I just hope that we get better control…keeping it safe,” she said.

(credit: LAPD)

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid 20s with his black hair in a pony tail/bun. He wore a blue and black jacket with a white stripe down the sleeves, black shorts, a black baseball hat, white shoes and a blue surgical mask. It remains unclear whether the victim and suspect were acquainted prior to the verbal altercation.

An active investigation is underway. In the interim, service on the Metro B (Red) Line to the Hollywood/Vine station has been suspended.

