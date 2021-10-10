UPDATE: Suspect in custody; trooper identified

Louisiana State Police have identified the trooper who died yesterday during a shooting spree in Southeast Louisiana.

They've also announced that the suspect, Matthew Mire, 31, has been arrested. He faces at least three counts of attempted murder, two counts of murder, home invasion and multiple other charges, police say.

"With a heavy heart, Louisiana State Police is announcing the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert who was killed in the line of duty. Trooper Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of our department, was ambushed while in his patrol unit," a post on the LSP Facebook page states.

"Preliminary information indicates that Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning Homicide occurred. The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Mire, was taken into custody this evening shortly before 10pm without incident," the post states.

The post requests privacy for the family, and prayers for that family, as well as his fellow troopers.

"Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage. In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana," the post states.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement:

“Master Trooper Adam Gaubert dedicated his long career with the Louisiana State Police to protecting the people of our state and it is with a heavy heart that I mourn his death from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Saturday. He served selflessly and courageously to keep our people and our communities safe, and he represents the best of all us.

Please join Donna and me in praying for Trooper Gaubert and his family, his friends and the many people whose lives he touched. Our thoughts are also with the Louisiana State Police family, as it has lost a dedicated and loyal teammate and a brother.

Preliminary information indicates that Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning homicide occurred. I am thankful for Louisiana State Police and all law enforcement agencies that worked together to capture the suspect in these homicides. It is my hope that we will have a clearer picture of what happened as the investigation continues and that justice will be served for Trooper Gaubert.”

The violent spree began overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a mobile home park on La. 444. They found a man shot in the arm and a woman shot in the arm and leg. They were transported to a hospital and are expected to recover, Sheriff Jason Ard says. They told deputies that they heard some noise outside their home, and then someone came in the front door and started shooting.

Mire was identified as the suspect, and was believed to have stolen a pick-up truck while he was there.

Ard said the investigation indicated that Mire knew the couple, and that it did not appear to be a random shooting.

A few hours later, at about 3 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says his deputies were called to a Prairieville home, where they found someone forced their way into the home and shot two people multiple times. The man and woman were transported to a local hospital where the woman died. She's identified as Pamela Adair, 37. The 43-year-old man is listed in critical but stable condition.

Webre identified Mire as the suspect, and thought he could be hiding in some woods nearby.

A couple hours later, at about 5 a.m., a Louisiana State Police Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on LA Hwy 42 east of LA HWY 73 (Jefferson Hwy) in East Baton Rouge Parish. The driver refused to stop and shot at the Trooper. The Trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on LA Hwy 73 to Hooshootoo Road, where gunfire was exchanged. The suspect fled the scene on Hooshootoo Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.

Troopers and other law enforcement continued to search the area, and resident were told to stay inside and report anything suspicious to 911.

Gaubert's body was found at about 6 p.m.

By 10 p.m., Mire was reported to be in custody.

At some point Saturday morning, troopers allege that Mire ambushed Gaubert. Gaubert's body was found at the corner of Old Jefferson and Airline Highway at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The LSP release states he was ambushed while in his unit, and was "shot and killed in the area in which an early morning Homicide occurred."

WBRZ is reporting that their Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto learned from sources Gaubert was shot where he was found - in an area that is hidden from the busy highway of Airline Highway less than 400 feet away. Sources told Nakamoto, after hours of not hearing from Gaubert on radio communication, a fellow trooper went looking for him. Gaubert was found slain behind the Capital One bank at Airline and Old Jefferson. A heavy police presence was noticed at the bank parking lot before 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 12 hours after Gaubert is presumed to have been attacked, the station reports.

WBRZ also is reporting that Mire is being treated at a local hospital and that police say he will be booked after he's released.

Here's a picture of Mire that was circulated by law enforcement while he was still wanted:

The investigation into all of these incidents is continuing.

This story is developing, and we'll update as we obtain more information.