Boy, 13, shot in Bronx playground after dispute: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A child shot a 13-year-old boy over a dispute at a Bronx playground, police said Saturday.

The teen victim was shot in his knee by another kid who goes by the nickname “Chulo” around 5:37 p.m. at the Hunts Point Playground Thursday, Oct. 7, police said.

Cops believe the shooter to be between 11 and 13 years old and was with 4 other individuals wanted for questioning.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition, police said.

Security footage released by the NYPD Saturday appears to show a boy cavalierly carrying a firearm on a street corner.

Two individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in a Bronx playground earlier this week. Photo credit NYPD

Police also released surveillance footage of a second boy wanted for questioning over the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.