Bronx, NY

Boy, 13, shot in Bronx playground after dispute: police

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
1010 WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A child shot a 13-year-old boy over a dispute at a Bronx playground, police said Saturday.

The teen victim was shot in his knee by another kid who goes by the nickname “Chulo” around 5:37 p.m. at the Hunts Point Playground Thursday, Oct. 7, police said.

Cops believe the shooter to be between 11 and 13 years old and was with 4 other individuals wanted for questioning.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition, police said.

Security footage released by the NYPD Saturday appears to show a boy cavalierly carrying a firearm on a street corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20o5SL_0cMzUIk200
Two individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in a Bronx playground earlier this week. Photo credit NYPD

Police also released surveillance footage of a second boy wanted for questioning over the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments / 43

Xena59
6d ago

It's a sad shame..His life is over..The street mind set..What goes on in his home..11-13 year old carrying a Gun..Do society a favor and lock him away!!

Reply(3)
15
Yvette Barrow
6d ago

Black and brown children seems to be able to easily get hold of guns which they are using on a daily bases to shoot and kill each other question is where are they getting these guns or who is supplying them with it

Reply(3)
7
Kristopher Mackmx
6d ago

you got a kid who's 11 or 12 years old who has access to a gun knows how to use it and shoots another kid in the playground that kid is a danger to society so when that kid gets shot dead by a police officer because he raises that gun he's going to get what he deserves that kid is a menace to society and needs to be taken off the streets and put in jail for a long time he'll never go out of this

Reply(1)
4
 

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

