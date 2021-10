Cook (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Browns. Sidelined Week 3 due to a right ankle sprain, Cook put himself into a position to return Sunday after logging three consecutive limited practices. As of Friday, coach Mike Zimmer told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Cook "looked pretty good today," and prior to Sunday's kickoff the running back relayed to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, "Expect me to be me." Now that he's officially confirmed as available to the Vikings offense, Cook is slated for his typical role, which so far has resulted in 25 touches for 126 yards from scrimmage per game to go with one touchdown in two contests this season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO