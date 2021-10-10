CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Reyes set to become 1st Chilean in NFL game

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Washington First Chilean NFL Player Football FILE - Washington Football Team tight end Sammis Reyes (80) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Landover, Md., in this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, file photo. Sammis Reyes is on the verge of becoming the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game. He is expected to be in uniform Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after an injury to teammate Logan Thomas. The converted basketball player who emigrated to the U.S. as a teenager appreciates his journey and the significance of being the first Chilean to reach the NFL. Reyes called Washington his dream team and said he did not want to play for anyone else. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File) (Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT):

12:20 p.m.

Tight end Sammis Reyes is active for Washington against New Orleans and is set to become the first Chilean player to appear in an NFL game.

A converted basketball player who moved to the U.S. as a teenager, Reyes only started playing football earlier this year. He went through the NFL International Player Pathway Program and earned a three-year contract with Washington, his “dream team” because his girlfriend and her family live in the area.

Reyes was inactive for the first four games of the season and gets this chance after Logan Thomas landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Coach Ron Rivera has repeatedly called Reyes a big part of the team’s future.

___

12:15 p.m.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active and one of his favorite targets is too for Sunday’s visit to Pittsburgh.

Bridgewater will start after exiting last week’s loss to Baltimore due to a concussion. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is also active despite being listed as questionable after turning an ankle in practice on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings are holding star running back Dalvin Cook out for a second time in three games due to a sprained ankle. Cook was listed as questionable to play against Detroit. He had nine carries last week in a loss to Cleveland, splitting time in the backfield with Alexander Mattison. Cook didn’t play two weeks ago in a win over Seattle, after getting hurt in the team’s second game at Arizona.

Cook had a career-high 206 yards rushing last year against the Lions.

___

9:15 a.m.

The NFL has returned to London after a one-year hiatus. The Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a matchup of 1-3 teams.

London hasn't been kind to rookie quarterbacks. They are 0-4 in the English capital since the NFL started staging regular-season games there in 2007.

Jets QB Zach Wilson wants to change that by building on his success in New York's 27-24 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Falcons counterpart Matt Ryan will be without top receiver Calvin Ridley as the team tries to bounce back from a 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team.

It was 63 degrees Fahrenheit and partly cloudy ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

