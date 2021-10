Daniel Romanchuk seized his first Abbott World Marathon Majors win in Chicago in 2018 and he has been nearly invincible ever since. Country of Origin: U.S.A. He finished 2018 by becoming the first American male and the youngest athlete to win the wheelchair competition at the TCS New York City Marathon, and he concluded 2019 with a runner-up finish in Tokyo and a trio of crowns in the Boston, London, and Bank of America Chicago marathons (he won Chicago by three minutes).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO