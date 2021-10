Olivia Cecil: Bedrooms Are For People: I had to move away. I just moved away from Boulder after six years because it’s become so unaffordable to live here. I love the community, and I love where I used to live, but the current occupancy law in the city (no more than three unrelated people for most areas) forces young working people out. At 27, I’ve been working out of college for four years now, and I want to share a home with friends. Unfortunately, the City of Boulder has decided for me that living with friends isn’t an option. I don’t have family around, and I’m not married, so my options for living with people are limited.

9 DAYS AGO