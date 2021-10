Chad Gimbel has done a lot of winning at Blooming Prairie recently and the Blossoms football coach was honored by the Minnesota Vikings this week. The Vikings are naming a state-wide Coach of the Week Award for the eight games of the regular season. Gimbel was honored this week after the Blossoms defeated St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 42-0 last Friday to improve to 5-0 this season.