Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts breaks out in London

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 6 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons got a real one by selecting Kyle Pitts fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. While the freakish tight end had been solid through his first four games, Pitts broke out in a big way playing across the pond in London in Week 5.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shredded the defense of the New York Jets , but it was Pitts who stole the show.

On ten targets from Ryan, Pitts hauled in nine of them for 119 yards and his first career NFL touchdown.

The Jets simply had no answer for Pitts. We have a feeling this will become a common theme throughout his NFL career. Pitts also added this beautiful one-handed catch earlier in the game.

If they weren’t afraid before, the league is officially on notice. While Julio Jones is no longer causing problems for defenses in a Falcons uniform, Kyle Pitts has game. By the way, a tight end has never won the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award.

