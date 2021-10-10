CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evil season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back at Paramount+?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s finale, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to Evil season 3– including a premiere date at Paramount+. So where are things going to start? Let’s start with some good news: There is a season 3 coming down the road! This news was first announced a little earlier this year, and it came as a tremendous show of faith for the drama at its new streaming home. If you remember, season 2 was originally supposed to air on CBS before a last-minute switch caused it to land somewhere else.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'WCTH' Alum Daniel Lissing Reacts to Joining Lori Loughlin for 'When Hope Calls' Season 2 Premiere (Exclusive)

When Calls the Heart star Daniel Lissing is excited to be part of season 2 of GAC Family's spinoff, When Hope Calls, reuniting with Lori Loughlin. GAC Family announced on Monday that Lissing has been added to the cast of season 2 of When Hope Calls. He'll guest star alongside Loughlin as well as fellow When Calls the Heart star Carter Ryan. It was previously announced that Loughlin is reprising the role of her When Calls the Heart character, Abigail Stanton, marking her return to acting following her involvement in the college admissions scandal.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Squid Game: Netflix viewers notice episode 1 Easter egg that gives away ending

Netflix users rewatching Squid Game have noticed a huge episode one clue teasing the show’s ending.The Korean series has become one of the streaming service’s most successful shows, with 111m households tuning in since it was released on 17 September.This makes it Netflix’s most-watched series launch ever, beating period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82m households in its first 28 days.Those who have finished Squid Game are now going back for round two – and are noticing new details now they know how it ends.In fact, the big twist becomes quite obvious knowing what’s coming.*Major spoilers follow – you...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Premiere Date, What To Expect

Three seasons later and Yellowstone’s popularity continues to climb. The drama follows the Dutton family. At the head of the table is John Dutton, the father. For over thirty years, he’s maintained the family ranch. Kevin Costner produces and stars in this semi-Western drama. Recap of Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 Currently,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Cbs#Seal Team
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere spoilers: The crisis for Dembe Zuma

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 premiere in just one week’s time, it’s clear the writers want us very much concerned. To be specific, they want us thinking a lot about Dembe Zuma and what’s going to happen to him. When some of the first details were revealed...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5: Can McGee be the new boss?

We know now entering NCIS season 19 episode 5 that Gibbs isn’t going to be a part of the team. While Mark Harmon is still technically on board the show behind the scenes, it doesn’t feel like you’ll see him on-screen in the near future. With the events of episode...
TV SERIES
flickprime.com

‘Good Witch’ Star Joining ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2

A star of “Good Witch” is makingthe transfer from Hallmark to GAC Family and will likely be becoming a member of season 2 of “When Hope Calls.” Kyana Teresa, who performed Zoey on the ultimate season of “Good Witch,” is now becoming a member of “When Hope Calls.”. She Shared...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Are the writers already setting up new romance?

We know that most of the talk around NCIS season 19 right now has to do with the departure of Gibbs, but there are still a few other things to consider — and this are things well worth diving into here. Take, for example, how the show is looking to...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: The central premise of revenge

If you’ve been seeing a number of different teases already for Yellowstone season 4, there is one thing that pervades all of them: Revenge. Starting with the two-hour premiere on November 7, you are going to see one of the most intense chapters of this story so far. As you...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5: MacGyver alum to guest star

For those of you interested in some NCIS: Los Angeles casting news, let’s look ahead now to season 13 episode 5 airing on November 7!. This week, CBS confirmed that MacGyver alum Sandrine Holt (who played the original boss of the Phoenix Foundation in Patricia Thornton) will be appearing in this episode as the character Laura Song. There is not any further information regarding the role, but here’s a funny little tidbit: Technically, MacGyver and NCIS: LA are set within the same universe! It’s reasonably common, though, for actors to play multiple roles across all of these shows; we’ve seen it before and there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll see it again.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Unforgivable’

After tonight’s new episode, it makes some sense to want more from Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 6. From the jump here, we’re very-much curious in what lies ahead! The title for the next installment is “Unforgivable” and based on what we’re seeing right now, we’re going to see business and politics mix in a rather dangerous way.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 video: Jacki Weaver teases awesome new villain

It takes all of about three seconds to realize that Jacki Weaver is going to be incredible on Yellowstone season 4 as Caroline Warner. She’s intelligent, formidable, and at the same time completely terrifying. Want to get a better sense of all of these things? Then just take a look...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 6 premiere date at The CW; will it be final season?

Given that tonight marks the season 5 finale, what better time than the present to discuss a Riverdale season 6?. There are a few different things to dive into here, but the best place to start is simply with the good news: For one, the show has been renewed for most of the year! It had to be, given that filming started months ago and prior to that, the writing staff needed to get the story together.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? When is season 5 premiering?

Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to that question — and then also a look ahead. So where do we begin here? The only sensible place is getting some of the bad news out of the way — season 4 is officially done. Last week served as the finale event, which means that the writers are going to torture you over the next several months while we learn about Fallon’s fate.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Britannia: Season Three Premiere Date Teased by EPIX (Watch)

Britannia is returning soon to EPIX for its third season. A premiere date has been set and a trailer has been released for the return of the historical drama which stars Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Liana Cornell, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Mackenzie Crook, Barry Ward, Stanley Weber, Joe Armstrong, Fortunato Cerlino, Callie Cooke, Aaron Pierre, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Zoë Wanamaker, Ian McDiarmid, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Hugo Speer, Daniel Caltagirone, Zaqi Ismail, and Annabel Schole.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

How to Watch the ‘SNL’ Season Premiere: Where It’s Streaming and When

For nearly 50 years, audiences have been tuning into “Saturday Night Live” for their weekly dose of sketch comedy, satirical news and musical performances. When “SNL” returns to the air, it will be buoyed by 21 players, making Season 47 one of its largest casts to date. The Emmy record-holder picked up seven more trophies at this year’s ceremonies, bringing its grand total to 92.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3: Will Sean Reagan become a cop?

Is Sean Reagan going to become a cop on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3? This is a question that we wondered long before tonight. Yet, it feels pretty clear to say that Andrew Terraciano’s character is circling the idea based on the events tonight. First, he pretended like he needed to go on a ride-along with Eddie and Witten as a part of a school project. In order to do it, he also lied to Jamie about getting his father’s permission. When he noticed a suspect in the streets, he ignored Eddie’s order, got out of the cop car, and started following him. His text-message tip did help to get the guy arrested, but he also got himself a black eye and a concussion.
TV SERIES
Decider

When Will ‘Billions’ Season 6 Premiere on Showtime?

I can’t wait to watch the season finale of Billions. Last week’s episode concluded with the recently-formed “let’s get Axe” coterie (Chuck, Kate, Mike Prince, and Taylor) deploying their deliciously diabolical scheme to trap Axe. The penultimate episode of Season 5 ended with Axe, perhaps for the first time, potentially facing significant jail time. Wags asked “What do you want us to do?” and a flustered Axe responded “I have no fucking idea.”
TV SERIES

