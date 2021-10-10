Evil season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back at Paramount+?

Is Sean Reagan going to become a cop on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3? This is a question that we wondered long before tonight. Yet, it feels pretty clear to say that Andrew Terraciano’s character is circling the idea based on the events tonight. First, he pretended like he needed to go on a ride-along with Eddie and Witten as a part of a school project. In order to do it, he also lied to Jamie about getting his father’s permission. When he noticed a suspect in the streets, he ignored Eddie’s order, got out of the cop car, and started following him. His text-message tip did help to get the guy arrested, but he also got himself a black eye and a concussion.

