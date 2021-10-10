Evil season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back at Paramount+?
Following tonight's finale, there's a lot to think about when it comes to Evil season 3– including a premiere date at Paramount+. So where are things going to start? Let's start with some good news: There is a season 3 coming down the road! This news was first announced a little earlier this year, and it came as a tremendous show of faith for the drama at its new streaming home. If you remember, season 2 was originally supposed to air on CBS before a last-minute switch caused it to land somewhere else.
