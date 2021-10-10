Heels episode 8 (finale): The big Jack, Ace, and Crystal cliffhanger!
We’ve now had a chance to check out the full Heels season 1 finale, and trust us when we say we’re going to be really sad if this show is not renewed. After all, the episode managed to do two different but incredible things: Create an ending that feels enormously satisfying for the past eight episodes, while also set the stage for a fascinating season 2. For weeks on end, we’ve seen the writers build up towards the epic DWL showdown at the State Fair — a ladder match between Wild Bill, Jack, and Ace. At first, it started off on script, only for (of course) a LOT of things to go south.cartermatt.com
Comments / 0