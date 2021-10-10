CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Heels episode 8 (finale): The big Jack, Ace, and Crystal cliffhanger!

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve now had a chance to check out the full Heels season 1 finale, and trust us when we say we’re going to be really sad if this show is not renewed. After all, the episode managed to do two different but incredible things: Create an ending that feels enormously satisfying for the past eight episodes, while also set the stage for a fascinating season 2. For weeks on end, we’ve seen the writers build up towards the epic DWL showdown at the State Fair — a ladder match between Wild Bill, Jack, and Ace. At first, it started off on script, only for (of course) a LOT of things to go south.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
The Independent

Squid Game: Netflix viewers notice episode 1 Easter egg that gives away ending

Netflix users rewatching Squid Game have noticed a huge episode one clue teasing the show’s ending.The Korean series has become one of the streaming service’s most successful shows, with 111m households tuning in since it was released on 17 September.This makes it Netflix’s most-watched series launch ever, beating period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82m households in its first 28 days.Those who have finished Squid Game are now going back for round two – and are noticing new details now they know how it ends.In fact, the big twist becomes quite obvious knowing what’s coming.*Major spoilers follow – you...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5: Can McGee be the new boss?

We know now entering NCIS season 19 episode 5 that Gibbs isn’t going to be a part of the team. While Mark Harmon is still technically on board the show behind the scenes, it doesn’t feel like you’ll see him on-screen in the near future. With the events of episode...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5: MacGyver alum to guest star

For those of you interested in some NCIS: Los Angeles casting news, let’s look ahead now to season 13 episode 5 airing on November 7!. This week, CBS confirmed that MacGyver alum Sandrine Holt (who played the original boss of the Phoenix Foundation in Patricia Thornton) will be appearing in this episode as the character Laura Song. There is not any further information regarding the role, but here’s a funny little tidbit: Technically, MacGyver and NCIS: LA are set within the same universe! It’s reasonably common, though, for actors to play multiple roles across all of these shows; we’ve seen it before and there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll see it again.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Ludwig
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 video: Jacki Weaver teases awesome new villain

It takes all of about three seconds to realize that Jacki Weaver is going to be incredible on Yellowstone season 4 as Caroline Warner. She’s intelligent, formidable, and at the same time completely terrifying. Want to get a better sense of all of these things? Then just take a look...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Are the writers already setting up new romance?

We know that most of the talk around NCIS season 19 right now has to do with the departure of Gibbs, but there are still a few other things to consider — and this are things well worth diving into here. Take, for example, how the show is looking to...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3: Will Sean Reagan become a cop?

Is Sean Reagan going to become a cop on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3? This is a question that we wondered long before tonight. Yet, it feels pretty clear to say that Andrew Terraciano’s character is circling the idea based on the events tonight. First, he pretended like he needed to go on a ride-along with Eddie and Witten as a part of a school project. In order to do it, he also lied to Jamie about getting his father’s permission. When he noticed a suspect in the streets, he ignored Eddie’s order, got out of the cop car, and started following him. His text-message tip did help to get the guy arrested, but he also got himself a black eye and a concussion.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 (finale) preview: The Trent Crimm fallout

As we enter next week’s Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 (otherwise known as the big finale), it is clear that quite a bit is at stake. Take, for starters, the idea that Richmond could find itself back in the Premier League! Despite all of the chaos at the club behind the scenes, their play has improved dramatically since bringing back Jamie Tartt and hiring Roy Kent as an assistant coach. They’ve won a lot recently and now, they’re going to have a chance at a promotion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliffhanger#Episodes#Dwl
Tell-Tale TV

Heels Review: The Big Bad Fish Man (Season 1 Episode 7)

On Heels Season 1 Episode 7, “The Big Bad Fish Man,” the upcoming state fair show puts stress on everyone’s fractured personal relationships. As the last episode before the finale, this is Heels’ go home show, which gives the audience one last push, so they’re excited for the big event. This means we finally get a showdown between the DWL and Florida Dystopia Wrestling.
WWE
Tell-Tale TV

Mr. Corman Review: The Big Picture (Season 1 Episode 10)

Mr. Corman takes its final bow on Season 1 Episode 10, “The Big Picture.”. Philosophic questions are posed to the viewer throughout the episode. Optimism challenges pessimism. We’re forced to look at the big picture. These things come up in the course of a zoom date. And every moment of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Heels Boss Teases 'Territory War' in Season Finale After Jack Spade Knockout: 'Gully's a Prideful Guy'

Jack Spade disrespected Gully in Heels’ penultimate episode, and you can bet Gully won’t let that slide. Not only did the DWL owner show up unannounced at an FWD show to collect his brother Ace, but he then knocked Gully out in his own ring. “Gully’s obviously a prideful guy that presumably isn’t gonna let Jack get away with that without some sort of vengeance,” series creator Michael Waldron tells TVLine. “It is quite literally a territory war that’s been started right before the DWL heads into the biggest opportunity they’ve ever had. A lot of things are colliding at once...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: The central premise of revenge

If you’ve been seeing a number of different teases already for Yellowstone season 4, there is one thing that pervades all of them: Revenge. Starting with the two-hour premiere on November 7, you are going to see one of the most intense chapters of this story so far. As you...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Wrestling
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 5 promo: Did Genie find Brad’s potential idol?

Next week’s Survivor 41 episode 5 seems to be all about chaos — or at least the new promo below seems to suggest that. Let’s start things off here with the current state of the Ua tribe. After all, it seems like we may have an answer on what’s going on with Brad’s idol! When he was voted out, it potentially meant that Xander would never be able to do anything with what he found earlier this season. In order for the idols to be activated, all three of them need to be found and the ridiculous slogans stated while at the immunity challenge.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ridley Road episode 3 spoilers: The last before the big finale

Want to know a thing or two about Ridley Road episode 3? It is coming on BBC One in just one week’s time and it’s going to be big. It’s the penultimate one of the season! Whatever happens here is going to build right into the epic, emotional finale — and yea, this is one of those shows that is designed to be short. When you are trying to tell a story based in history, it’s never a good thing to stretch it on for too long. You want there to be as much dramatic tension as possible and in the end, it feels like the creative team is figuring that out.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Heels’ Star Kelli Berglund on If Crystal Is Now Actually the DWL Champion, or…

(Spoiler alert: Stop reading this story right now if you do not want to know what happened in the “Heels” Season 1 finale.) OK, so THAT just happened. In the main event of the “Heels” Season 1 finale, neither Jack (Stephen Amell), Ace (Alexander Ludwig) nor Wild Bill (Chris Bauer) climbed the ladder to win the DWL Championship. Crystal (Kelli Berglund), who was not even technically in the match (as the new Bunny Bombshell, she was valeting for “Wild” Bill Hancock), did instead.
WWE
Variety

‘Heels’ Showrunner Breaks Down Stunning Season Finale: ‘Jack Has to Own How He Treated Ace’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the Season 1 finale of “Heels,” titled “Double Turn” The Starz pro wrestling drama “Heels” wrapped up its first season in spectacular fashion, with an ending worthy of a WrestleMania main event. But before we get to that… The episode picks up right where the previous episode left off, with Jack (Stephen Amell) standing over Charlie Gully (Mike O’Malley) in the Florida Wrestling Dystopia ring. Jack and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) lock eyes before Gully orders his goons to attack. Jack and Ace fight their way outside and make their escape. In the...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Big Sky (Season 2 Episode 2) “Huckleberry”, trailer, release date

Cassie takes on a missing person case brought in by a concerned girlfriend while Jenny continues to search for clues relating to the mysterious truck accident. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. As they check in with each other, the two eventually realize they are working the same case. However,...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Big Sky Review: Huckleberry (Season 2 Episode 2)

A slew of new characters are introduced as the bigger picture begins to widen on Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2, “Huckleberry.”. Every new face is fascinating, and their presence, in their own way, tweaks the frame—a slightly different angle, a wider lens, leads to clues and more insight. Much how I imagine it would be investigating such cases.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Heels: Stephen Amell on the Big Season Finale and Wrestling Authenticity

This article contains Heels spoilers. Stephen Amell is no stranger to big action roles. Having made a name for himself on Arrow as Oliver Queen, a part which required him to balance a conflicted, tortured performance with the physical demands of playing a superhero, Amell has continued to challenge himself with larger than life performances.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy