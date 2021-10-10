CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hanna’ Season 3 Trailer: Amazon’s Espionage Series Returns, This Time with Ray Liotta

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago

This weekend at New York Comic Con, Amazon Prime Video debuted the teaser trailer for Season 3 of “ Hanna ,” which will premiere all six, one-hour episodes on November 24, 2021 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. As previously announced, Ray Liotta has joined the cast for Season 3 as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. He sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, and a patriot who will do whatever it take to protect his country. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Season Three of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna ’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.”

At the Comic Con panel, series executive producer Tom Coan said of Season 3, “The journey is going to be bigger and better than before…everything lives at a much louder volume this year and it’s going to be exciting for audiences to see the next chapter of the story. We had two intentions in making this show—to be more sophisticated and dynamic — and that was the centerpiece on which everything was built…we operated on the principle of trying to make it as exciting as possible.”

The series is based upon Joe Wright’s 2011 movie of the same name. “Hanna” is written by David Farr (“The Night Manager”), who also serves as executive producer. Read IndieWire’s B+ review of the second season of the series, which was released last summer, here .

Person
Mireille Enos
Person
David Farr
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Joe Wright
