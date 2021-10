Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner is under the gun, figuratively that is, from former Duncan Mayor Billy Waters, who initiated a recall effort against the sheriff last month. Waters, a business owner in Duncan where he also served as a town council member for several years, contends there is too much turnover in the sheriff’s office, which is comprised of less than four dozen people. But the biggest beef Waters has with Sumner stems from GPS records released to the public earlier this year which showed the sheriff frequently exceeds the speed limit during non-emergency travel.

GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO