Pennsylvania State

Mayor Schember joins officials across Pennsylvania to discuss fireworks in their cities, townships, and boroughs

By Chelsea Swift
 6 days ago

Erie Mayor Joe Schember was among 200 local officials across Pennsylvania who gathered at this year’s annual Summit of the State Municipal League.

Leaders are calling on the general assembly to regulate fireworks in their cities, townships and boroughs.

Mayor Schember said that while there should be no fireworks shot off in the City of Erie, he still sees an increase in their use around the summer holidays.

“Especially in the Fourth of July. Even in the wee hours of the morning you hear fireworks going off. A lot of it is park areas which still is illegal in the city. It’s too close to houses. It shouldn’t be done anywhere. I do get a lot of complaints about it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

According to the PA Municipal League, there has been a significant increase in fireworks related incidents and injuries.

YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 191 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 191 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14. This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 27,699 with 520 total deaths reported in NEDSS. Masking Order The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Strayer workers on strike as negotiations continue

Contract negotiations between Erie Strayer and striking iron workers continue. For nearly two weeks, those workers have been picketing in front of their job site, bargaining for better pay, dental insurance, and attendance. Those iron workers are now getting additional support from Iron Workers 851. The protesters say the negotiations are not enough. They say […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara arrives for maintenance in Cleveland, Ohio

The U.S. Brig Niagara is hauled out for maintenance in Cleveland. This video showed the Niagara being carried from the water onto land. The U.S. Brig Niagara left Erie Wednesday night for a 12-hour journey to Cleveland. Repairs will be made to the stern and other parts of the vessel, if needed. The Brig is […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara sails off to Cleveland for repairs

After a few delays the U.S. Brig Niagara headed out of Erie for repairs. It’s been two years since the U.S. Brig Niagara has sailed. On October 13th, it took off on its journey to Cleveland for repairs. About 20 volunteers worked to get the ship ready for take off at 5:15 p.m. for the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

