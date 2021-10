Amendola (thigh) was limited at practice Wednesday. Amendola practiced last week in a limited fashion, but wound up inactive for Sunday's loss to the Patriots. However, coach David Culley noted Wednesday that the slot receiver is "making progress" and will hopefully be able to return to the lineup this weekend against the Colts, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. Along with the possibility that Amendola could return to the mix versus Indianapolis, Nico Collins (shoulder) is also a candidate to resume action in Week 6 after being designated to return from IR on Wednesday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO