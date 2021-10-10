Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Sent to AHL

Day cleared waivers Monday and has been assigned to the AHL Syracuse Crunch, reports Joe Smith of The Athletic. Day, who is long removed from being just one of a handful of players granted exceptional status in the OHL at just 15, set career highs last year with the Crunch for goals (three), assists (12), points (15) and plus/minus (plus-3). And he led the Crunch with 38 PIM, all in 29 games. Day did lead all Crunch blue liners with 12 assists, so there's still hope this big, strong defender will still carve out a bottom-pairing role in the NHL. He may get his debut this year if he continues to show well with Syracuse.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO