Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Sent to AHL
Gustavsson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday. Gustavsson featured in 22 games with Ottawa as a rookie last year, going 5-1-2 with great ratios (2.16 GAA, .933 save percentage). Given his strong play, he seems like the arguably the best backup option behind Matt Murray, but Anton Forsberg is five years older and has 56 games of NHL experience under his belt. That said, we'd expect Gustavsson to be back up with the big club sooner rather than later.www.cbssports.com
