NBA

Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Not likely to face Miami

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Plumlee (health and safety protocols) is not expected to play Monday against the Heat, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. Head coach James Borrego wasn't optimistic about Plumlee's chances of playing against Miami, and he said he's hopeful to get clarity on the two players dealing with the COVID-19 diagnosis -- Plumlee and Gordon Hayward -- soon with an eye towards having both back later this week. With that in mind, his next chance to play would be next Wednesday in the preseason finale against the Mavericks.

