Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Not expected to play Monday
Hayward (health and safety protocols) is not expected to play Monday against the Heat, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. Head coach James Borrego wasn't optimistic about Hayward's chances of playing against Miami, and he said he's hopeful to get clarity on the two players dealing with the COVID-19 diagnosis -- Hayward and Mason Plumlee -- soon with an eye towards having both back later this week. With that in mind, his next chance to play would be next Wednesday in the preseason finale against the Mavericks.www.cbssports.com
