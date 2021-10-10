Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Not expected to play Monday

When the Charlotte Hornets hit the FTX Arena floor for their preseason matchup with Miami on Monday, they will do it without three starters and a key reserve. Terry Rozier sprained his left ankle in practice and has been ruled out against the Heat, a blow to a team already struggling with more than its share of early preseason absences. Rozier headlines a lengthy injury report that includes Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre. Hayward and Plumlee remain out for the second straight game due to NBA’s health and safety protocols and Oubre, who was sidelined in Thursday’s 128-98 loss to Memphis with a sprained right ankle, is doubtful.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO